Here are 10 breeds of cat believed to be the most expensive to buy. Cr: Getty Images/Canva Pro

On Trend Cat Breeds 2023: Here are 9 of the most expensive breeds of loving cat - including the unique Savannah

Here are 10 of the most luxury breeds of gorgeous cat that will cost you a pretty penny, which include the beautiful American Curl kitty cat breed.

By Graham Falk
Published 19th Mar 2023, 10:15 GMT

It cannot be denied how much cats are loved across the globe – the beautiful creatures have been worshipped for centuries.

It is actually reported the average cat owner actually owns a minimum of two cats and once you have been around one of these amazing animals, it’s will be easy to understand why people get so easily obsessed by their furry little faces and cute-as-pie bean toes.

And, indeed, it is true that all cats are beautiful, but in a world of beautiful kitty cats, these 10 breeds stand out above the rest when it comes to cost according to financesonline.com.

*While cat breeds do share similar traits, we advise each cat does have their own personality and individual needs – including medical, which is of primary importance when taking a cat into your home. Please be aware of this if adopting a cat.

The Ashera is reportedly the most expensive breed of cat on the globe, with this beautiful breed of cat costing up to $125,000. This breed is a mix between an African Serval, an Asian Leopard and a domesticated cat.

1. The Ashera

The Ashera is reportedly the most expensive breed of cat on the globe, with this beautiful breed of cat costing up to $125,000. This breed is a mix between an African Serval, an Asian Leopard and a domesticated cat. Photo: YouTube

The popular Persian is much loved for its short muzzle and long hair. This breed has been known to fetch as much as $5,500.

2. Persian

The popular Persian is much loved for its short muzzle and long hair. This breed has been known to fetch as much as $5,500. Photo: Getty Images/Canva Pro

This cross breed cat is a mix of a serval and a domestic cat. This breed has been known to cost upwards of $50,000.

3. Savannah

This cross breed cat is a mix of a serval and a domestic cat. This breed has been known to cost upwards of $50,000. Photo: Getty Images/Canva Pro

The hairless cat breed, the Sphynx, can cost upwards of $3,000 and is popular for its loving, energetic personality and love of showing-off to its human owners.

4. Sphynx

The hairless cat breed, the Sphynx, can cost upwards of $3,000 and is popular for its loving, energetic personality and love of showing-off to its human owners. Photo: Getty Images/Canva Pro

