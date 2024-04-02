Here are 10 of the most affectionate cat breeds in 2024. Cr. Getty Images/Canva ProHere are 10 of the most affectionate cat breeds in 2024. Cr. Getty Images/Canva Pro
Here are 10 of the most affectionate cat breeds in 2024. Cr. Getty Images/Canva Pro

Most Loving Cats 2024: Here are 10 breeds of beautiful cat that are most likely to show owners affection - including the gorgeous Bombay cat

These are the 10 of the most friendly and adorable breeds of cute kittens and cat show affection to their owners.
By Graham Falk
Published 6th Jun 2022, 12:08 BST
Updated 2nd Apr 2024, 13:15 BST

One of the most precious moments for a pet owner comes when a beautiful cat bonds with their owner and shows them love. Many say the dog is a man’s best friend but despite rumours they are not the most loving but owners will tell you quite the opposite!

It is actually reported the average cat owner actually own a minimum of two cats – though we are sure you may know some with many more.

While cats are very independent in comparison to many domestic pets, they are still very affectionate animals that love a stroke and a ‘head boop.’

So, if you are looking to add a new furry friend to your household, these are reported the most affectionate cat breeds worldwide*, according to thesprucepets.

*While cat breeds do share similar traits, we advise each cat do have their own personality and individual needs, which is of primary importance when taking a cat into your home. Please be aware of this if adopting a cat.

The Maine Coon have links back to the Vikings and very often affectionate, with a love for all areas of your family.

1. Maine Coon

The Maine Coon have links back to the Vikings and very often affectionate, with a love for all areas of your family. Photo: Getty Images/Canva Pro

Photo Sales
Syhnyx cats loe warmth due to their lack of fur, so are often seen enjoying a cosy up with their human counterparts.

2. Sphnyx

Syhnyx cats loe warmth due to their lack of fur, so are often seen enjoying a cosy up with their human counterparts. Photo: Getty Images/Canva Pro

Photo Sales
With their beautiful blue eyes and stunning coat, Birman cats will often play with any companions, no matter their breed.

3. Birman

With their beautiful blue eyes and stunning coat, Birman cats will often play with any companions, no matter their breed. Photo: Getty Images/Canva Pro

Photo Sales
With their beautiful long coats, Persian breeds are very calm and composed, but still very affectionate.

4. Persian

With their beautiful long coats, Persian breeds are very calm and composed, but still very affectionate. Photo: Getty Images/Canva Pro

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page