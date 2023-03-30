These are 10 of the friendliest and most loving cat breeds to welcome into your home.

As any cat owner will tell, no two cats are truly the same. However, there are certain breeds that are known to be more friendly.

In truth, regardless of breed, cats are one of the most beautiful creatures on the planned and it is reportedly most cat owners actually own two cats!

Some cats love 16 house snoozes on your lap and others enjoy a good play with their toys, but it is reported that these 10 cat breeds are the most friendly and affection breeds you can welcome into your home.

1 . Maine Coon Friendly as they come, the cute Maine Coon cat breed with love a nap on your knee but won't be too demanding of your time and attention.

2 . Siamese The chatty Siamese cat breed is one of the most social and friendly around. They love a good chat and will respond to affection.

3 . Ragdoll One of the most cuddley and affectionate cat breeds, the Ragdoll is another which thrives on the affection of its owner.

4 . Sphynx The Sphynx cat breed has been referred to as the most friendly breed of all in many quarters. It can be similar to a dog in its affection it shows to their owners, however, they can't be left along for long periods of time due to this.