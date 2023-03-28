All Sections
Cats That Love Dogs 2023: These are 9 breeds of beautiful cat that mix well with dogs

Here are 9 cat breeds that are most well known for being the best breed to bond with gorgeous dogs.

By Graham Falk
Published 30th Aug 2022, 13:33 BST
Updated 28th Mar 2023, 14:05 BST

If you’re looking to add a rescue cat or bring a new cute kitten into your home, it can be difficult deciding with is the best breed – and most importantly – the best personality for a home that already has a dog.

Reports even say that the average cat owner actually owns a minimum of two cats – though we are sure you may know some with many more.

It is said all cats are beautiful, and while that is true, you may be nervous introducing a new cat to your household if a dog is already in the home. if you are looking for a cat that will be energetic, playful and loving all at the same time, these 10 breeds of cat may just be your best bet.

So, if you are looking to add a new furry friend to your household, but want to ensure they can adapt to a dog, then these breeds are reported to be the best at mixing with canines according to LifeTimePetCover.co.uk.*

*While cat breeds do share similar traits, we advise each cat do have their own personality and individual needs, which is of primary importance when taking a cat into your home – especially when a dog or another animal is involved. Please do check that your dog, and the cat you are adopting, are suitable for homes with dogs.

Famous for its dog-like personality, the Maine Coon cat breed will be a good cohabitant with a dog due to its rational, affection and friendly attitude.

1. Maine Coon

Famous for its dog-like personality, the Maine Coon cat breed will be a good cohabitant with a dog due to its rational, affection and friendly attitude. Photo: Getty Images/Canva Pro

They may not be the most loyal, but the Siberian cat breed can bond with a dog if they are introduce them properly, due to their ability to deal with noise.

2. Siberian

They may not be the most loyal, but the Siberian cat breed can bond with a dog if they are introduce them properly, due to their ability to deal with noise. Photo: Getty Images/Canva Pro

This adorable cat breed loves to play, and be chased around the home in particular. They are very calm and chilled and, with the right introduction, are known to work well with dogs.

3. Birman

This adorable cat breed loves to play, and be chased around the home in particular. They are very calm and chilled and, with the right introduction, are known to work well with dogs. Photo: Getty Images/Canva Pro

This large and muscular breed get along well with dogs due to powerful nurturing instinct. It is unlikely to compete for their owners affection.

4. Norwegian Forest Cat

This large and muscular breed get along well with dogs due to powerful nurturing instinct. It is unlikely to compete for their owners affection. Photo: Getty Images/Canva Pro

