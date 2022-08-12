Just two snuggly kitty cats. Cr: Getty Images/Canva Pro

Most affectionate cats breeds: These 10 breeds of loving and cute cats adore cuddles 🐈

Looking for a cat breed that will love spending time with you? Here are 10 of the most affectionate cat breeds in the world

By Graham Falk
Friday, 12th August 2022, 9:34 am

Fond of a snooze, a gentle grooming and adored by many households across the world, cats are an animal that continues to be loved the world over.

And once you’ve been in the company of these adorable creatures, it’s hard to understand why anyone wouldn’t be obsessed!

It is reported that the average cat owner actually own a minimum of two cats – though we are sure you may know some with many more.

While cats are very independent in comparison to many domestic pets, they are still very affectionate animals that love a stroke and a ‘head boop.’

So, if you are looking to add a new furry friend to your household, these are reported the most affectionate cat breeds worldwide*, according to thesprucepets.

*While cat breeds do share similar traits, we advise each cat do have their own personality and individual needs, which is of primary importance when taking a cat into your home. Please be aware of this if adopting a cat.

1. Maine Coon

The Maine Coon have links back to the Vikings and very often affectionate, with a love for all areas of your family.

Photo: Getty Images/Canva Pro

2. Sphnyx

Syhnyx cats loe warmth due to their lack of fur, so are often seen enjoying a cosy up with their human counterparts.

Photo: Getty Images/Canva Pro

3. Scottish Fold

The Scottish Fold is adorable, simply put. A random mutation happened naturally as the breed emerged—these cats developed a gene that caused their ears to fold forward, but it's not their only thing that is unique, with this breeds often very affectionate and dislike being left alone.

Photo: Getty Images/Canva Pro

4. Ragdoll

Low maintenance and loving, the Ragdoll breed of cat are know to follow humans from room to room.

Photo: Getty Images/Canva Pro

