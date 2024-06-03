Here are 10 of the most affectionate cat breeds in 2024. Cr. Getty Images/Canva ProHere are 10 of the most affectionate cat breeds in 2024. Cr. Getty Images/Canva Pro
Loving Cat Breeds: Here are the top 10 breeds of most affectionate cat in 2024 - including the fast bonding Bombay cat

By Graham Falk
Published 6th Jun 2022, 12:08 BST
Updated 3rd Jun 2024, 09:27 BST

Here are the top 10 breeds of affectionate cats likely form bonds with owners quickly.

Forming a bond with any new pet is rewarding, but there’s few better feelings that forming a close knit bond with a beautiful cat!

It is actually reported the average cat owner actually own a minimum of two cats – though we are sure you may know some with many more.

While cats are very independent in comparison to many domestic pets, they are still very affectionate animals that love a stroke and a ‘head boop.’

So, if you are looking to add a new furry friend to your household, these are reported the most affectionate cat breeds worldwide*, according to thesprucepets.

*While cat breeds do share similar traits, we advise each cat do have their own personality and individual needs, which is of primary importance when taking a cat into your home. Please be aware of this if adopting a cat.

The Maine Coon have links back to the Vikings and very often affectionate, with a love for all areas of your family.

1. Maine Coon

The Maine Coon have links back to the Vikings and very often affectionate, with a love for all areas of your family. Photo: Getty Images/Canva Pro

Syhnyx cats loe warmth due to their lack of fur, so are often seen enjoying a cosy up with their human counterparts.

2. Sphnyx

Syhnyx cats loe warmth due to their lack of fur, so are often seen enjoying a cosy up with their human counterparts. Photo: Getty Images/Canva Pro

With their beautiful blue eyes and stunning coat, Birman cats will often play with any companions, no matter their breed.

3. Birman

With their beautiful blue eyes and stunning coat, Birman cats will often play with any companions, no matter their breed. Photo: Getty Images/Canva Pro

With their beautiful long coats, Persian breeds are very calm and composed, but still very affectionate.

4. Persian

With their beautiful long coats, Persian breeds are very calm and composed, but still very affectionate. Photo: Getty Images/Canva Pro

