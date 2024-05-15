There is a reason that cats have been worshipped for centuries.

Coming in all shapes, sizes and personality types, a cute kitten can be the perfect addition to your home, if you can suit a cat needs. But what if a cat ALWAYS look like a kitten throughout their life due to being so tiny?

All cats are beautiful as they saying goes, and as true as that is, if you’re looking for a cat that is smaller in stature, there are plenty available to adopt that will suit your household needs.

So, if you are looking to add a new furry friend to your household, these are reported smallest breeds of cat worldwide, that will continue to look like small, cute kittens even into their adulthood.*

*While cat breeds do share similar traits, we advise each cat has their own personality and individual needs, which is of primary importance when taking a cat into your home. Please be aware of this if adopting a cat.

1 . Burmese The Burmese cat is very outgoing and extremely patient with youngsters. This small cat is great for families with children. Photo: Getty Images/Canva Pro

2 . Devon Rex The Devon Rex has a super cute, small face which can make owners melt. They are highly social cats that don't cope very well when left alone for too long. Photo: Getty Images/Canva Pro

3 . Munchkin The Munchkin breed has tiny little legs, but a full size kitty body. It is very speedy, but due to its short legs, will not jump very often. Photo: Getty Images/Canva Pro

4 . American Curl One of the newer breeds of cat, the American Curl breed only originated in the 1980s and stand out due to the shape of their ears. The pint-sized breed is usually less vocal, loving and playful, maintaining a kittenish curiosity all the way into adulthood. Photo: Getty Images/Canva Pro