There is a reason that cats have been worshipped for centuries.
Coming in all shapes, sizes and personality types, a cute kitten can be the perfect addition to your home, if you can suit a cat needs. But what if a cat ALWAYS look like a kitten throughout their life due to being so tiny?
All cats are beautiful as they saying goes, and as true as that is, if you’re looking for a cat that is smaller in stature, there are plenty available to adopt that will suit your household needs.
So, if you are looking to add a new furry friend to your household, these are reported smallest breeds of cat worldwide, that will continue to look like small, cute kittens even into their adulthood.*
*While cat breeds do share similar traits, we advise each cat has their own personality and individual needs, which is of primary importance when taking a cat into your home. Please be aware of this if adopting a cat.