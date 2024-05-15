Here are 10 cat breeds will continue to be little heart-breakers into adulthood. Credit: Getty Images/Canva ProHere are 10 cat breeds will continue to be little heart-breakers into adulthood. Credit: Getty Images/Canva Pro
Looking for a mini kitty? Here are the top 10 breeds of small cat that will always look like kittens - including the gorgeous Burmese cat

By Graham Falk
Published 13th Jun 2022, 13:49 BST
Updated 15th May 2024, 13:28 BST

Here are the top 10 smallest cat breeds that will always look like kittens due to being so tiny.

There is a reason that cats have been worshipped for centuries.

Coming in all shapes, sizes and personality types, a cute kitten can be the perfect addition to your home, if you can suit a cat needs. But what if a cat ALWAYS look like a kitten throughout their life due to being so tiny?

All cats are beautiful as they saying goes, and as true as that is, if you’re looking for a cat that is smaller in stature, there are plenty available to adopt that will suit your household needs.

So, if you are looking to add a new furry friend to your household, these are reported smallest breeds of cat worldwide, that will continue to look like small, cute kittens even into their adulthood.*

*While cat breeds do share similar traits, we advise each cat has their own personality and individual needs, which is of primary importance when taking a cat into your home. Please be aware of this if adopting a cat.

The Burmese cat is very outgoing and extremely patient with youngsters. This small cat is great for families with children.

1. Burmese

The Burmese cat is very outgoing and extremely patient with youngsters. This small cat is great for families with children. Photo: Getty Images/Canva Pro

The Devon Rex has a super cute, small face which can make owners melt. They are highly social cats that don't cope very well when left alone for too long.

2. Devon Rex

The Devon Rex has a super cute, small face which can make owners melt. They are highly social cats that don't cope very well when left alone for too long. Photo: Getty Images/Canva Pro

The Munchkin breed has tiny little legs, but a full size kitty body. It is very speedy, but due to its short legs, will not jump very often.

3. Munchkin

The Munchkin breed has tiny little legs, but a full size kitty body. It is very speedy, but due to its short legs, will not jump very often. Photo: Getty Images/Canva Pro

One of the newer breeds of cat, the American Curl breed only originated in the 1980s and stand out due to the shape of their ears. The pint-sized breed is usually less vocal, loving and playful, maintaining a kittenish curiosity all the way into adulthood.

4. American Curl

One of the newer breeds of cat, the American Curl breed only originated in the 1980s and stand out due to the shape of their ears. The pint-sized breed is usually less vocal, loving and playful, maintaining a kittenish curiosity all the way into adulthood. Photo: Getty Images/Canva Pro

