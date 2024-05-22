Dogs are a man's best friend? Don't believe the hype. Credit: Getty Images/Canva ProDogs are a man's best friend? Don't believe the hype. Credit: Getty Images/Canva Pro
Cats That Bond Quickly: Here are 10 breeds of cute cat that will form bonds with owners quickly - including the loving American Bobcat

By Graham Falk
Published 24th Aug 2022, 15:57 BST
Updated 22nd May 2024, 14:53 BST

Here are 10 cat breeds most likely to show love and affection to new owners.

One of the most rewarding aspects of owning a cat is those moments you begin to form bonds with them.

And it is indeed true, all cats are very much beautiful, if you are looking for a cat that will stay by your side, give you all the head boops you need and might even let you have a little kitty cuddle, then these 10 breeds are sure to be perfect for you.

*While cat breeds do share similar traits, we advise each cat does have their own personality and individual needs – including medical, which is of primary importance when taking a cat into your home. Please be aware of this if adopting a cat.

Known as "the dog of the cat world", the Abyssinian cat breed is as affectionate as they come. They are fiercely loyal and love to survey their surroundings to ensure those they love are protected at all costs.

1. Abyssinian

Known as "the dog of the cat world", the Abyssinian cat breed is as affectionate as they come. They are fiercely loyal and love to survey their surroundings to ensure those they love are protected at all costs.

The Birman is a very gentle, affectionate breed which offers all you could want from a loyal, loving and faithful companion.

2. Birman

The Birman is a very gentle, affectionate breed which offers all you could want from a loyal, loving and faithful companion.

Believe it or not, but despite their 'wild' appearance, the American Bobcat breed are one of the most loving and affectionate cat breeds in the world. Credit: Getty Images/Canva Pro

3. American Bobcat

Believe it or not, but despite their 'wild' appearance, the American Bobcat breed are one of the most loving and affectionate cat breeds in the world.

The Chartreux cat breed is a gentle and caring breed that will love your company - and just look at those cute little eyes.

4. Chartreux

The Chartreux cat breed is a gentle and caring breed that will love your company - and just look at those cute little eyes.

