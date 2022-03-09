Last year’s Crufts, which was set to be held in July, was cancelled due to the gobal pandemic – but it’s back this March, with thousands of dogs, owners and spectators heading to Birmingham.

It will take place over four days, culminating in the crowning of this year’s Best in Show and featuring a host of other canine-related activities and attractions.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Here’s everything you need to know about how dogs qualify and are judges at the doggy Oscars.

How does a dog qualify for Crufts?

Crufts is not a competition that is open to any pedigree Kennel Club registered dog.

Prospective Best in Show winners must first qualify by achieving a certain amount of success at a show recognised by the Kennel Club in the year preceding that year’s Crufts.

Dogs that claim a top three place in their breed class at a Kennel Club affiliated Championship show will be awarded a Challenge Certificates and a place at Crufts.

Other dogs will qualify by winning Best in Show, Reserve Best in Show or Best Puppy in Show at a Kennel Club affiliated open or general show.

Dogs can also achieve lifetime qualification for Crufts if they win one of the competitions that award a much sought after Kennel Club Stud Book Number.

How does a dog progress to the Best in Show judging?

Dogs start by by competing against others of the same breed, gender, age and previous wins – these ‘classes’ include Veteran, Special Puppy, Special Junior, Yearling, Post Graduate, Mid Limit, Limit, and Open.

An overall male winner and female are then the Dog and Bitch Challenge Certificate's respectively, with the two then going head-to-head to determine the Best of Breed winner.

The next stage sees all of the Best of Breed winners in each of the seven groups (Toys, Gundogs, Utility, Hounds, Working, Pastoral, and Terriers) competing to win the Best in Group award.

The seven Best in Group winners then compete to find the Best in Show and Reserve Best in Show.

What does the Best in Show champion win?

Best in Show winners receive a cash prize of £100 and a replica of the solid silver Crufts Keddall Memorial Trophy.

How do judges choose the winning dog?

Crufts judges do not rate dogs compared to their rivals, but rather against the strict parameters of the ideal example of the breed as set out by the Kennel Club.

The standards address a multitude of body parts and attributes including the dog’s proportions, weight, size, eyes, ears. shape of head, length of muzzle, thickness of whiskers, condition of teeth, the arch of the tail, muscle density, stance, and the texture and colour of coat.

Judges will also take a close look at how each dog behaves in the showring – the way they move, their temperament, attitude, and general performance.

How do you become a Crufts judge?

The Kennel Club is responsible for the approval of championship show judges, and there are more than 7,000 in the UK.

There are different levels of judges, with only those that have had a huge amount of experience invited to judge at Crufts.

In order to reach the gold standard Level 4 status, judges need to have passed multiple assessments and certificates, have owned a number of prize-winning dogs, carried out various roles at regional dog shows, undertaken breed education programmes and have undergone mentoring session.

Only the top Level 4 judges will then be invited to Crufts for a particular breed, class or Best in Show.

The Best in Show judge for 2022 is Mr S Plane.

When is Crufts?

Having been postponed last year due to Covid-19, this year’s Crufts – the 131st – runs from March 10-13 at the NEC Birmingham.

There will be wall-to-wall coverage of all four days of Crufts on Channel 4 and More4, as there has been since 2010.

Organised and hosted by The Kennel Club, it is the largest show of its kind in the world, with over 20,000 dogs expected to attend.

Read more

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.