Crufts Winners in Pictures: Here are the 17 adorable dogs who have been crowned Best in Show since 2015 - including Yogi the Hungarian Vizsla
It’s the prize that every show dog owner dreams of winning.
The world’s biggest dog show is back for the 133rd time this March, with over 20,000 pups – along with owners and spectators – heading to the NEC Birmingham.
For the dogs taking part there is one prize that’s the Holy Grail of the canine world – Crufts Best in Show.
Introduced in 1928, the first winner was a Greyhound called Primley Sceptre, owned by Herbert Whitley who found further fame after founding Devon’s Paignton Zoo.
Since then the English Cocker Spaniel is the breed with most success in the competition, winning seven rosettes, followed by the Irish Setter, Standard Poodle and Welsh Terrier, with four wins apiece.
Here are the perfect pooches who have been awarded the sought-after trophy since 2015.