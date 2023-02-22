There will be more than 16 hours of television coverage for dog lovers this year.

Baxter the flat-coated retriever is crowned Best in Show at Crufts 2022.

The world’s biggest and best dog show is returning in just a couple of weeks, as over 20,000 pups make their way to the 133rd year of Crufts.

Last year saw a flat-coated retriever named Baxer crowned Best in Show and all eyes will be on which perfect pooch will follow in his pawsteps.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Along with the prize rosettes handed out to the best examples of dozens of breeds there will be plenty of other doggy action – including flyball, agility, heelwork to music, and The Kennel Club Hero Dog award.

Here’s everything you need to know – and how to watch if you’re not able to go along in person.

When is Crufts 2023?

Crufts 2023 runs from March 9-12 and takes place at the NEC Birmingham.

If you’re able to make it there, tickets are still available here.

Sophie Morgan, Clare Balding and Radzi Chinyanganya will be presenting this year's television coverage of Crufts

Can I watch it on television?

One again highlights of Crufts will be shown on Channel 4 and More 4, including live coverage of the Best in Show trophy being awarded.

The broadcaster has covered Crufts since 2010.

Antonia Howard-Taylor, Channel 4 Commissioning Executive, said: “There is no other event in existence that celebrates the nation’s love of dogs in the way that Crufts has since 1891. Once again, we are so proud to be able to bring dog lovers across the UK an exciting line-up of coverage from this iconic show.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Who will be presenting the coverage?

Clare Balding will return this year with presenters Sophie Morgan, who made her Crufts debut in 2022, and Radzi Chinyanganya. Also returning is veterinary professional Dr Paul Manktelow, and famed dog trainer Ashleigh Butler who will also be competing in the show. Pet nutritionist and assistance dog advocate Chloé Fuller, who taught her dog Ted more than 100 commands to help her around the house and dog behaviourist Chirag Patel will be featuring in this year’s coverage as well, along with two special guests.

Clare Balding said: “Crufts is always a massive highlight of my year. There’s really nothing like it, the sights and sounds of the place, the agility, heelwork to music, flyball and judging every day, the people and of course the dogs! For a dog lover, there’s nothing like it and as a viewer there’s nowhere better to find expert tips, advice, and guidance on how best to look after your own dog, and basically just indulge your passion for all things canine.”

The coverage line-up also includes a spotlight on some of Britain’s fast disappearing native breeds, dog ownership in a cost-of-living crisis, canine communication, and expert advice on responsible dog ownership and care. Viewers will also be able to get involved from home across all of Channel 4’s social channels and via Whatsapp QR code.

This year’s Crufts will be supporting the Stand Up To Cancer Walkies Challenge, in partnership between Channel 4 and Cancer Research UK. Starting in April, the challenge encourages people to get out walking with their dogs to raise money for the Stand Up To Cancer campaign, which brings the UK together to speed up progress in life-saving cancer research.

When is Crufts 2023 on television?

Here's the schedule for Crufts coverage on Channel 4 and More4. You can also catch up by streaming on All 4.

Thursday, March 9

15.00-16.00 – Channel 4

18.30-20.00 – More4

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

20.00-21.00 – Channel 4

Friday, March 10

15.00-16.00 – Channel 4

18.30-19.30 – More4

19.30-21.00 – Channel 4

Saturday, March 11

15.00-18.00 – Channel 4

19.00-21.00 – Channel 4

Sunday, March 12

15.30-18.00 – Channel 4

19.00-21.00 – Channel 4 Crufts 2022: Best In Show Live

Who are The Kennel Club?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Kennel Club is the largest organisation in the UK devoted to dog health, welfare and training. Its objective is to ensure that dogs live healthy, happy lives with responsible owners. It runs the country’s largest registration database for both pedigree and crossbreed dogs and the Petlog database, which is one of the UK’s biggest reunification service for microchipped animals.

The Kennel Club is accredited by UKAS to certify members of its Assured Breeder Scheme, which is the only scheme in the UK that monitors breeders in order to protect the welfare of puppies and breeding bitches. It also runs the UK’s largest dog training programme, the Good Citizen Dog Training Scheme and licenses shows and clubs across a wide range of activities, which help dog owners to bond and enjoy life with their dogs. The Kennel Club runs the world’s greatest dog show, Crufts, and the Discover Dogs event at ExCeL London, which is a fun family day out that educates people about how to buy responsibly and care for their dog.