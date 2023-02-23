Over 20,000 pups of all shapes and sizes are set to flock to the event at the Birmingham NEC.

Crufts will take place over four days in March, culminating in the crowning of this year’s Best in Show and featuring a host of other canine-related activities and attractions.

Here’s everything you need to know about what’s going on at the doggy Oscars.

When is Crufts?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This year’s Crufts – the 133rd – runs from March 9-12 at the NEC Birmingham.

There will be wall-to-wall coverage of all four days of Crufts on Channel 4 and More4, as there has been since 2010.

Organised and hosted by The Kennel Club, it is the largest show of its kind in the world, with over 20,000 dogs expected to attend.

Can I buy tickets?

Baxter the Flat Coated Retreiver won Best in Show at Crufts last year.

Tickets are still available for most sessions at Crufts and are available from the event website.

Prices range from £14 for a concession (children aged 9-15, senior citizens and students) to £20 for an adult.

Children under 9 years are given free admission.

What is the schedule?

The following is a schedule of everything happening at this year’s event in the Main Arena.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There’s also action in the Young Kennel Club Ring, obedience competitions, individual breed judging, dog activities and the Good Citizen Dog Training Scheme.

Meanwhile there will be over 500 trade stands offering information, products and advice on everything canine-related.

Thursday, March 9

8.15am Agility – Crufts Novice Cup Final (Jumping)

9.25am Agility – Championships - Intermediate/Large (Jumping)

10.30am East Anglian Staffordshire Bull Terrier Display Team

11.00am Freestyle HTM Competition

12.55pm Agility – Crufts Novice Cup Final (Agility)

1.50pm Agility - Championships – Intermediate/Large (Agility)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

3.10pm Flyball Competition - Last 16

3.50pm Freestyle Heelwork to Music Competition Winner

3.55pm West Midlands Police Display

5.00pm Agility – Championships – Intermediate/Large Final

5.45pm Junior Warrant Competition Final

6.00pm Breeders Competition Final

6.25pm Gundog Display

6.45pm Gamekeepers Competition Final

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

7.00pm The Kennel Club 150th anniversary celebration stakes (presentation of painting to 2022 BIS winner)

7.20pm Group Judging (Gundog) and Presentation

Friday, March 10

8.30am Joe Cartledge Memorial International Junior Handling Competition

10.20am Agility – Crufts Medium ABC and Intermediate/Large Novice ABC Final (Jumping)

11.00am Agility – Crufts Singles Heat – S/M/I/L (Jumping)

11.55am Heelwork to Music Competition

1.30pm Agility – Crufts Singles Heat – S/M/I/L (Agility)

2.25pm Agility – Crufts Medium ABC and Intermediate/Large Novice ABC Final (Agility)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

3.15pm Flyball Competition - Last 16

4.00pm Heelwork to Music Competition Winner

4.05pm West Midlands Police Dog Display

5.10pm Agility – Crufts Singles Final: Small, Medium, Intermediate and Large (Agility)

5.55pm Vulnerable Breed Competition Final

6.20pm Joe Cartledge Memorial International Junior Handling Final Judging

6.40pm Group Judging (Working) and Presentation

7.35pm Group Judging (Pastoral) and Presentation

Saturday, March 11

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

8.15am Crufts – International Invitation – Large (Jumping)

9.00am Scruffts Semi Finals

10.00am Good Citizen Dog Scheme

10.30am Medical Detection Dogs Display

11.00am Southern Golden Retriever Display Team

11.20am West Midlands Police Display

11.50am Heelwork to Music – Freestyle International Competition

1.40pm Display tbc

2.10pm Agility – International Invitation – Large (Agility)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

3.10pm YKC ADOY Finals

3.55pm Flyball Competition Young Kennel Club Flyball Finals, followed by the Quarter Finals

5.05pm Agility – International Invitation - Large – Agility Finals

5.45pm Scruffts Final

6.10pm Heelwork to Music – Freestyle International Winner

6.15pm Obedience Champion (Bitch) and Reserve (Bitch) Display

6.30pm Group Judging (Terrier) and Presentation

7.20pm Group Judging (Hound) and Presentation

Sunday, March 12

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

8.45am Agility – Championships – Small/Medium (Jumping)

9.50am Rescue Dog Agility

10.10am Good Citizen Dog Scheme Display

10.40am Heelwork to Music

10.45am Dog Activities Display

11.15am Southern Golden Retriever Display Team

12.00pm Agility Championships – Small/Medium (Agility)

1.05pm Medical Detection Dogs Display

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

4.15pm Augusta Hebbert, soprano

4.30pm Agility – Championship – S/M - Final

5.15pm Flyball Semi-Finals followed by the Finals

5.40pm Kennel Club Hero Dog Final

5.50pm YKC Stakes Final and Presentation

6.00pm Group Judging (Utility) and Presentation

6.50pm Group Judging (Toy) and Presentation

7.50pm Augusta Hebbert, soprano

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

8.00pm West Midlands Police

8.20pm Presentation of the Police Dog Team Operational and Humanitarian Action of the Year Award

8.20pm Augusta Hebbert, soprano

8.30pm Best in Show and Presentation