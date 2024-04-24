From getting a sense of what suits their personality, to coming up with something unique and personal, there’s lots to think about before you name your dog.

You’ll be shouting it in the park for years to come – so you’d better get it right or be stuck with the consequences.

To help out pet insurance experts, Petsure, have shared which names are most popular for a range of breeds of dog in the UK – with Luna coming out top overall.

Petsure’s Content Manager Allie has also offered some ideas for new pet parents on how to name their new four-legged friends, namely:

Keep it short and sweet

Giving your pet a short name with no more than two syllables could help with recall. A simple and concise name may also prevent any confusion with other words and phrases.

Wait until you get to know your pet

Your pet is an individual, so taking the time to learn their personality can help to guide your name choice. Or you perhaps may want to pick a name based on a unique physical feature, such as unusual fur markings.

Give it a test run

Once you think you’ve settled on a name, give yourself time to try it out. Call your pet by that name for a few days and see how it feels. Pay attention to how it sounds when you say it aloud and how your pet responds. This trial can help check if the chosen name feels just right for both you and your pet.

If you’re still having trouble deciding, and have opted to add a popular Cockapoo cross to your household, here are the 10 most popular names for the adorable pups – maybe one of these will be exactly what you are looking for.

1 . Teddy Teddy is crowned the top dog when it comes to names for Cockapoos. It's probably due to their adorable teddy bear-like appearance.

2 . Bella Second spot goes to Bella. It's a name of Latin, Spanish, and Italian origin that simpy means 'beautiful' - no wonder it's so popular with owners of these beautiful dogs

3 . Luna The final podium position for top Cockapoo names goes to Luna. It's the most popular name overall for dogs, but is slightly less common when it comes to Cockapoos.

4 . Bailey Fourth place goes to Bailey. It's a British name that - somewhat oddly - means 'berry clearing'.