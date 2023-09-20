All Sections
Wondering what to call your new puppy? Let the dog owners of Scotland provide you with inspiration.

Top Dog Names: Here are the 10 most popular male puppy names for boy dogs in Scotland 🐶

If you’re poised to get a new boy puppy but can’t decide what to call him, here’s some inspiration from the Scottish family of dog owners.
By David Hepburn
Published 3rd Dec 2021, 15:24 BST
Updated 20th Sep 2023, 10:09 BST

A huge number of us decided to welcome new puppies into our homes during the pandemic – according to Kennel Club figures dog ownership soared and post-lockdown demand for four-legged friends remains high. There are a whopping 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, alongside numerous crossbreeds, so there’s plenty of thinking to do before you select your family’s latest addition.

But even when you’ve settled on a type of dog, there’s still the tricky task of choosing a name. Help is at hand from Rover.com, the world’s largest network of five-star pet sitters and dog walkers, who recently launched their annual pet names report.

They have totted up the figures which reveal the most popular boy dog names in Scotland this year. Here are their top 10 names for male dogs.

Perhaps surprisingly, Bear is Scotland's top male puppy name of 2021. Coming from the animal of the same name, it's become increasingly popular with celebrities in recent years - with chef Jamie Oliver, actress Alicia Silverstone and British star Kate Winslet all calling their children Bear.

The second most popular boy puppy name in Scotland in 2021 is Charlie. It's a name of English origin meaning 'free man'. Charlie Dog is also an animated character in the Warner Brothers Looney Tunes cartoons.

Another unusual animal-centric name takes third spot - Moose. Its popularity is perhaps explained by it being the name of the famous Jack Russell who played Eddie Crane on the popular American television sitcom Frasier. Maybe lots of new dog owners were binge watching it over lockdown.

Completing the top five most popular boy Scottish dog names of the last year is Basil. It's an Arabic name meaning 'royal'.

