Which cat breeds are the most vocal? Cr: Getty Images/Canva ProWhich cat breeds are the most vocal? Cr: Getty Images/Canva Pro
Which cat breeds are the most vocal? Cr: Getty Images/Canva Pro

Cats That Meow: Here are the top 10 breeds of gorgeous cat that enjoy being vocal with their owners - including the beautiful Burmese cat

By Graham Falk
Published 29th Aug 2022, 15:42 BST
Updated 23rd Jun 2024, 10:24 BST

These are the 10 most vocal cat breeds that will love a chat with their owner.

As one of the most cherished animals on the planet, cats have been adored for centuries and some have even been thought to bring luck to families.

With cats developing a ‘meow’ many centuries ago in order to communicate with humans, their intelligent and sheer adorable nature can often make them a man’s best friend - even if dogs try to tell you differently!

However, if you are looking to add a cat that will keep you company and make sure you know you’re loved with the love of a cat chat, then these 10 beautiful and bold breeds are sure to suit your needs, according to Purina.

*While cat breeds do share similar traits, we advise each cat do have their own personality and individual needs, which is of primary importance when taking a cat into your home. Please be aware of this if adopting a cat.

This beautiful breed thrives with human interactions, and loves to chat - though they are very sweet in their tone and not as demanding as their ancestors the Siamese.

1. Burmese

This beautiful breed thrives with human interactions, and loves to chat - though they are very sweet in their tone and not as demanding as their ancestors the Siamese.Photo: Getty Images/Canva Pro

Photo Sales
Known as one of the world's most vocal cat - you will never wonder or worry where your Siamese kitty is, as they will let you know. If you want a cat that is social, intelligent and vocal then the Siamese breed should be your choice.

2. Siamese

Known as one of the world's most vocal cat - you will never wonder or worry where your Siamese kitty is, as they will let you know. If you want a cat that is social, intelligent and vocal then the Siamese breed should be your choice.Photo: Getty Images/Canva Pro

Photo Sales
The American Bobtail breed of cat is an athletic with many traits similar to a dog - believe it or not! They are talkative, confident and very friendly.

3. American Bobtail Cat Breed

The American Bobtail breed of cat is an athletic with many traits similar to a dog - believe it or not! They are talkative, confident and very friendly.Photo: Getty Images/Canva Pro

Photo Sales
The Turkish Van has a beautiful bushy tail and a sweet, loving nature. They love to curl up on your lap and have a wee cuddle.

4. Turkish Van

The Turkish Van has a beautiful bushy tail and a sweet, loving nature. They love to curl up on your lap and have a wee cuddle.Photo: Getty Images/Canva Pro

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:CatsPetsDogsAnimals2023