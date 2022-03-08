Last year’s Crufts, which was set to be held in July, was cancelled due to the gobal pandemic – but it’s back this March, with thousands of dogs, owners and spectators heading to Birmingham.
Here’s what will be happening over the four days of the event, culminating in the crowning of this year’s Best in Show and how to go along yourself.
When is Crufts?
Having been postponed last year due to Covid-19, this year’s Crufts – the 131st – runs from March 10-13 at the NEC Birmingham.
There will be wall-to-wall coverage of all four days of Crufts on Channel 4 and More4, as there has been since 2010.
Organised and hosted by The Kennel Club, it is the largest show of its kind in the world, with over 20,000 dogs expected to attend.
Can I buy tickets?
Tickets are still available for most sessions at Crufts and are available from the event website.
Prices range from £14 for a concession (children aged 9-15, senior citizens and students) and £20 for an adult, to a hefty £165 for a VIP visit.
Children under 9 years are given free admission.
What is the schedule?
The following is a schedule of everything happening at this year’s event in the Main Arena.
There’s also action in the Young Kennel Club Ring, obedience competitions, individual breed judging, dog activities and the Good Citizen Dog Training Scheme.
Meanwhile there will be over 500 trade stands offering information, products and advice on everything canine-related.
Thursday, March 10 – Working and Pastoral
8:45am: Agility Kennel Club British open final (Jumping)
9:40am: Agility championship small/medium
10:45am: East Anglian Staffordshire Bull Terrier display team
11:15am: Freestyle heelwork to music competition
1:10pm: Agility Kennel Club British open final (Agility)
2:05pm: Agility championships small/medium
3:15pm: Flyball team quarter-finals
3:55pm: West Midlands police display
4:25pm: Freestyle heelwork to music competition winner
5:15pm: Agility championship small/medium final
6:00pm: Group judging (working) and presentation
6:50pm: Group judging (pastoral) and presentation
Friday, March 11 - Terrier and Hound
9:00am: Agility Crufts medium ABC and intermediate/large novice ABC final (jumping)
9:40am: Agility Crufts singles heat small/medium/intermediate/large (jumping)
10:35am: Good Citizen Dog Scheme display
11:05am: Heelwork to music competition
1:05pm: Rescue dog agility
1:35pm: Agility Crufts singles heat small/medium/intermediate/large (agility)
2:30pm: Agility Crufts medium ABC and intermediate/large novice ABC final (agility)
3:10pm: Flyball team quarter-finals
3:50pm: Vulnerable breed competition
4:20pm: Heelwork to music competition winner
4:45pm: Agility Crufts singles final small/medium/intermediate/large (agility)
5:30pm: Breeders competition final
6:10pm: Group judging (Terrier) and presentation, plus presentation of painting to Crufts 2020 Best in Show winner
7:00pm: Group judging (Hound) and presentation
Saturday, March 12 - Utility and Toy
8:45am: Crufts international invitation large jumping
9:30am: Scruffts semi-final
10:30am: Hearing dogs 40th anniversary
10:50am: Lowland search and rescue
11:20am: Southern Golden Retriever display team
11:40am: Medical detection dogs display
12:30pm: Heelwork to music freestyle international competition
1:55pm: West Midlands police display
2:25pm: Agility international invitation large (agility)
3:10pm: Young Kennel Club agility dog of the year finals
3:55pm: Flyball team semi-finals (including Young Kennel Club flyball)
5:15pm: Agility international invitation large agility finals
6:00pm: Heelwork to music freestyle international winner
6:05pm: Scruffts final
6:20pm: Obedience champion (dog) and reserve (dog) display
6:45pm: Group judging (utility) and presentation
7:35pm: Group judging (toy) and presentation
Sunday, March 13 - Gundog
First session
8:45am: Agility championship intermediate/large
9:50am: Good Citizen Dog Scheme display
10:10am: Lowland search and rescue
10:40am: Heelwork to music
10:45am: Dog activities display
11:15am: Southern Golden Retriever display team
12:00pm: Agility championship intermediate/large
1:05pm: Gundog display
1:25pm: Flyball team final
Second session
3:00pm: Doors open to ticket holders
4:15pm-9pm:
Augusta Hebbert, soprano
Agility championship intermediate/large final
The Kennel Club Hero Dog
Guide Dogs demonstration
Young Kennel Club stakes final and presentation
Gamekeepers competition final
Group judging (Gundog) and presentation
HM the Queen's Gundogs
Augusta Hebbert, soprano
West Midlands Police
Loading
Presentation of the police dog team operational and humanitarian action of the year award
Augusta Hebbert, soprano
Presentation of the police dog team operational and humanitarian action of the year award
Augusta Hebbert, soprano
Best in Show and presentation
Read more
A message from the Editor:
Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.
If you haven't already, please consider supporting our trusted, fact-checked journalism by taking out a digital subscription.