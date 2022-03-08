Maisie, the 2020 Crufts Best in Show winner, with owner Kim McCalmont.

Last year’s Crufts, which was set to be held in July, was cancelled due to the gobal pandemic – but it’s back this March, with thousands of dogs, owners and spectators heading to Birmingham.

Here’s what will be happening over the four days of the event, culminating in the crowning of this year’s Best in Show and how to go along yourself.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

When is Crufts?

Having been postponed last year due to Covid-19, this year’s Crufts – the 131st – runs from March 10-13 at the NEC Birmingham.

There will be wall-to-wall coverage of all four days of Crufts on Channel 4 and More4, as there has been since 2010.

Organised and hosted by The Kennel Club, it is the largest show of its kind in the world, with over 20,000 dogs expected to attend.

Can I buy tickets?

Tickets are still available for most sessions at Crufts and are available from the event website.

Prices range from £14 for a concession (children aged 9-15, senior citizens and students) and £20 for an adult, to a hefty £165 for a VIP visit.

Children under 9 years are given free admission.

What is the schedule?

The following is a schedule of everything happening at this year’s event in the Main Arena.

There’s also action in the Young Kennel Club Ring, obedience competitions, individual breed judging, dog activities and the Good Citizen Dog Training Scheme.

Meanwhile there will be over 500 trade stands offering information, products and advice on everything canine-related.

Thursday, March 10 – Working and Pastoral

8:45am: Agility Kennel Club British open final (Jumping)

9:40am: Agility championship small/medium

10:45am: East Anglian Staffordshire Bull Terrier display team

11:15am: Freestyle heelwork to music competition

1:10pm: Agility Kennel Club British open final (Agility)

2:05pm: Agility championships small/medium

3:15pm: Flyball team quarter-finals

3:55pm: West Midlands police display

4:25pm: Freestyle heelwork to music competition winner

5:15pm: Agility championship small/medium final

6:00pm: Group judging (working) and presentation

6:50pm: Group judging (pastoral) and presentation

Friday, March 11 - Terrier and Hound

9:00am: Agility Crufts medium ABC and intermediate/large novice ABC final (jumping)

9:40am: Agility Crufts singles heat small/medium/intermediate/large (jumping)

10:35am: Good Citizen Dog Scheme display

11:05am: Heelwork to music competition

1:05pm: Rescue dog agility

1:35pm: Agility Crufts singles heat small/medium/intermediate/large (agility)

2:30pm: Agility Crufts medium ABC and intermediate/large novice ABC final (agility)

3:10pm: Flyball team quarter-finals

3:50pm: Vulnerable breed competition

4:20pm: Heelwork to music competition winner

4:45pm: Agility Crufts singles final small/medium/intermediate/large (agility)

5:30pm: Breeders competition final

6:10pm: Group judging (Terrier) and presentation, plus presentation of painting to Crufts 2020 Best in Show winner

7:00pm: Group judging (Hound) and presentation

Saturday, March 12 - Utility and Toy

8:45am: Crufts international invitation large jumping

9:30am: Scruffts semi-final

10:30am: Hearing dogs 40th anniversary

10:50am: Lowland search and rescue

11:20am: Southern Golden Retriever display team

11:40am: Medical detection dogs display

12:30pm: Heelwork to music freestyle international competition

1:55pm: West Midlands police display

2:25pm: Agility international invitation large (agility)

3:10pm: Young Kennel Club agility dog of the year finals

3:55pm: Flyball team semi-finals (including Young Kennel Club flyball)

5:15pm: Agility international invitation large agility finals

6:00pm: Heelwork to music freestyle international winner

6:05pm: Scruffts final

6:20pm: Obedience champion (dog) and reserve (dog) display

6:45pm: Group judging (utility) and presentation

7:35pm: Group judging (toy) and presentation

Sunday, March 13 - Gundog

First session

8:45am: Agility championship intermediate/large

9:50am: Good Citizen Dog Scheme display

10:10am: Lowland search and rescue

10:40am: Heelwork to music

10:45am: Dog activities display

11:15am: Southern Golden Retriever display team

12:00pm: Agility championship intermediate/large

1:05pm: Gundog display

1:25pm: Flyball team final

Second session

3:00pm: Doors open to ticket holders

4:15pm-9pm:

Augusta Hebbert, soprano

Agility championship intermediate/large final

The Kennel Club Hero Dog

Guide Dogs demonstration

Young Kennel Club stakes final and presentation

Gamekeepers competition final

Group judging (Gundog) and presentation

HM the Queen's Gundogs

Augusta Hebbert, soprano

West Midlands Police

Loading

Presentation of the police dog team operational and humanitarian action of the year award

Augusta Hebbert, soprano

Presentation of the police dog team operational and humanitarian action of the year award

Augusta Hebbert, soprano

Best in Show and presentation

Read more

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.