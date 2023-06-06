All Sections
What a cute little face, huh? Cr: Getty Images/Canva Pro

Loving Cat Breeds: 10 of the most friendly breeds of affectionate cats - including the Bombay cat

Here are the 10 most friendly breeds of cute cats that show affection to their owners.

By Graham Falk
Published 6th Jun 2022, 12:08 BST
Updated 6th Jun 2023, 08:30 BST

One of the most precious moments for a pet owner comes when a beautiful cat bonds with their owner and shows them love. Many say the dog is a man’s best friend but despite rumours they are not the most loving but owners will tell you quite the opposite!

It is actually reported the average cat owner actually own a minimum of two cats – though we are sure you may know some with many more.

While cats are very independent in comparison to many domestic pets, they are still very affectionate animals that love a stroke and a ‘head boop.’

So, if you are looking to add a new furry friend to your household, these are reported the most affectionate cat breeds worldwide*, according to thesprucepets.

*While cat breeds do share similar traits, we advise each cat do have their own personality and individual needs, which is of primary importance when taking a cat into your home. Please be aware of this if adopting a cat.

Clever, cute, and cuddly Bombay often has owner's heart immediately - and who can blame them?

1. Bombay

Clever, cute, and cuddly Bombay often has owner's heart immediately - and who can blame them? Photo: Getty Images/Canva Pro

Syhnyx cats loe warmth due to their lack of fur, so are often seen enjoying a cosy up with their human counterparts.

2. Sphnyx

Syhnyx cats loe warmth due to their lack of fur, so are often seen enjoying a cosy up with their human counterparts. Photo: Getty Images/Canva Pro

With their beautiful blue eyes and stunning coat, Birman cats will often play with any companions, no matter their breed.

3. Birman

With their beautiful blue eyes and stunning coat, Birman cats will often play with any companions, no matter their breed. Photo: Getty Images/Canva Pro

With their beautiful long coats, Persian breeds are very calm and composed, but still very affectionate.

4. Persian

With their beautiful long coats, Persian breeds are very calm and composed, but still very affectionate. Photo: Getty Images/Canva Pro

