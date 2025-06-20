Edinburgh’s 7 best sandwich shops for heatwave-friendly and indulgent picnic lunches

PintoArt - stock.adobe.com

Take your piece outside this weekend

Restaurants can lose some of their appeal in a heatwave.

After all, the last thing you want to do is retreat inside and pass up your opportunity to stockpile vitamin D, since it’s in such short supply in Scotland.

Instead, get a takeaway sannie, from one of our favourite Edinburgh independents, all of which are conventionally located near picnic-friendly patches of grass, a beach or a bench.

Toscano, 165a Bruntsfield Place, www.toscanoedinburgh.com

This newcomer to this street, in the former premises of the now defunct Bross Bagels, is owned by teenage entrepreneur, Ilaria Pia. She was inspired by her travels in Tuscany to open a deli and takeaway schiacciateria that serves huge sandwiches made from the flat and crunchy schiacciata bread. There is a wide selection to choose from, with the menu stuck on the walls, but we can vouch for the Arezzo (£9). It’s probably the most indulgent sandwich you’ll ever have, with mortadella, taleggio cheese and truffle and olive spread. We challenge you to eat a whole one. Take yours to Bruntsfield Links.

Mootz General Store, 62 Raeburn Place Instagram @mootzgeneralstore

Another appetite-slaying schiacciateria, except this fantastic venue is down in Stockbridge. Their fillings are slightly more experimental, with delights including the best-selling Huckleberry, which features chimichurri, tomato, mozzarella, mortadella, porchetta, and apricot-glazed ham. There’s also their current summer special - a take on a banh mi, with pate, roast porchetta, sriracha char sui sauce, pickled mooli and carrot, cucumber, coriander, crispy onions and mayo. Everything but the kitchen sink, basically. Take yours to Inverleith Park. Or, along The Dene. For pudding, try the neighbourhood’s newest ice-cream shop, The Little Parlour, which is also on Raeburn Place.

Alby’s, 8 Portland Street and 94 Buccleuch Street, www.albysleith.co.uk

The OG and hands down the best. It’s crazy to think that their original Leith branch has been around for six years. Mind you, it’s hard to think of a time before it was slinging its huge and hot focaccia sandwiches. Their grip on the city has been tightened, thanks to a second two-year-old Southside branch, which is located conveniently near the Meadows, though there is sitting-in space at both places. The menus between the pair vary. Currently, we’re being tempted towards Leith as they have a pork belly and som tam number, with grilled pork, kaeng kari mayo, som tam salad, brown shrimp, coriander and mint and Thai prawn crackers.

Victor Hugo Deli, 26/27 Melville Street, www.victorhugodeli.com

This deli was founded in 1955, so it’s turning the big 7-0 this year. They’ve evolved a lot since the early days, but, in our opinion, their classic pastrami on rye sandwich with pickles is still the best thing on the menu. The Melville Street branch is ideal if you want to hang out in the Meadows, but there are also slightly less bucolic branches at The Shore and on George Street.

Mamacita’s, 128 Portobello High Street ,Instagram @mamcitas_portobello

There’s more to Porty than fish and chips and ice-cream. You can also munch on giant Cuban sandwiches from this 10-month-old joint. Their creations include the Frita Cubana, which contains chorizo-spiced pork smash burger, avocado salsa, guava ketchup and shoestring fries. If you’re eating on the prom, then you better protect that one from the dirty seagulls. They love a bit of it.

Banh Mi Brothers, 141 West Port, Instagram @banh_mi_brothers

These brothers will make you do more than just chuckle, with their epic Vietnamese sandwich menu and prices coming in at the comparatively reasonable £7 or so. Their arm-length baguettes boast fillings including pork with lime and edamame mayo, or Vietnamese ginger caramel chicken with crispy shallots. Take yours to West Princes Street Gardens. Bring extra napkins. In fact, bring ALL the napkins.

King of Feasts at The Hanging Bat, www. thehangingbat.com