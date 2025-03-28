Inside Edinburgh's bold new 'big Italian sandwiches' shop that's taken over former bagel outlet

Contributed

If you like big doorstoppers for lunch, this is the place to go

Edinburgh already has an excellent sandwich scene.

Among others, we’ve got two branches of Alby’s, as well as Mootz and Mamacita’s.

However, now the Bruntsfield neighbourhood has raised its sannie game. In the former premises of Bross Bagels, you’ll discover Toscano, underneath a brightly striped awning and golden Pegasus logo. This venue is owned by an enterprising 18-year-old student, and they offer ‘big Italian sandwiches’ to sit in and take-away.

These come in at around the £8.50 mark, are made with schiacciata bread and there are varieties - all named after areas in Tuscany - including Fivizzano (salami piccante, provolone Piccante, crema di nduja and sundried tomatoes), the San Gimignano (mortadella burrata crema di pistacchio, pistachio crumbs, zucchini and honey) and Montepulciano (porchetta, friarielli and crema di nduja).

We asked the young owner to tell us more about her foodie project.

Who's behind Toscano?

My name is Ilaria (Yaya) Pia. I left school in fifth year and went onto study business at university. By the time I had completed my first year I started to discuss in detail what I was learning with my father. I realised that there was a massive difference to what I was being taught and what the real world offered when it came down to business.

I tried looking for a job, but quickly realised how difficult it was to get one without anything that resembled experience. After tens of interviews and a couple of really low paying jobs at 17 years old, which offered no skills or experience I could take with me, I decided to simply sit it out or tag onto the family business as property developers. I didn't want to go down this road so I decided to come up with a business idea I believed I could make successful, so I spent my days thinking of what direction I was going to take.

Why did you settle on sandwiches?

I’m a second generation Italian and I love Italy. In 2019 we took a family holiday and visited every city in Tuscany, from sea to mountains, west to east, north to south, we saw them all, and my love for the region became infinite. While visiting Florence, we stumbled across All’antico Vinaio, now a viral sensation, but then it was simply a busy little Italian sandwich shop. The thought of opening my own version of this was well embedded into my mind.

Contributed

What challenges were involved in setting up the business?

I approached my parents and discussed the various issues around location, set up costs, suppliers, etc. My parents quickly stepped in and saw my drive for business, and my mother offered me all the assistance I needed when it came to putting together recipes, which have been passed down from mothers, grandmothers and great grandmothers. My mother is an amazing cook and this gave me a real boost. My father quickly did his thing and set about finding the perfect location. My parents helped me find the right shop fitters, equipment and products. I am truly lucky that I had them and their wealth of knowledge and contacts. It was agreed that I would treat the help on the same terms as any high street bank, so I am paying back my parents interest and capital.

What’s unique about Toscano?

As we set out to see who else was offering a similar product in Edinburgh, we came across so many that simply weren't as lucky as me in having a helping hand where it was needed the most. Some have been successful, but they are not serving Italian produce and it's simply not Italian, so we decided the market hasn't really been approached in an authentic manner. Toscano came to life, and the slogan is big Italian sandwiches. We only sell the very best of Italian produce, no corners have been cut. In all honesty, our Manager Francesco Capuano wouldn't ever allow me to. Francesco came from being a manager at The Kitchin for nearly seven years. He rejected many positions in the restaurant industry and dedicated himself to Toscano’s success. Francesco plays a big part in the team and in the concept. If the first week is anything to go by, he will soon have a piece of the sandwich himself.

Future plans?

We are going to be launching our big Italian sandwiches for delivery through Deliveroo in the coming weeks. That fills another mammoth gap in the market - so keep your eyes open for it.