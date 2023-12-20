Here are 10 retro photos showing how Glasgow celebrated Christmas - including photos from the 1950s and 1960s!

When it comes to Glasgow at Christmas, few places celebrate Christmas as well. From the legendary Santa Dash all the way to the traditional Christmas switch on, the festive season is welcomed warmly in Scotland’s biggest city.

With popular shopping streets like Buchanan Street and the well-loved Christmas markets we see every year, Glasgow is one of the best places to be when it comes to Christmas time.

However, like any big city, the structure and the look of the town has changed dramatically over the years, with streets, popular monuments and the shops looking vastly different as the years have progressed.

Here are some of Glasgow’s best photos at Christmas time, ranging from the 1960s all the way to 2021.

1 . George Square The famous George Square, covered in snow during the 1962 festive season. Photo: TSPL Photo Sales

2 . House Of Fraser House of Fraser on Buchanan Street gets ready to help customers with their Christmas gift ideas in 1997. Photo: Allan Milligan Photo Sales

3 . The Nutcracker Claire Robertson from Scottish Ballet, poses dressed as the Good Snow Flake inside a life size snow globe on Buchanan Street during a promotion for Scottish Ballet’s festive production of The Nutcracker in 2012. Photo: Jeff J Mitchell Photo Sales