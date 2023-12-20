All Sections
Check out these 10 photos of Scotland's biggest city over the festive period. Cr: Getty Images/TSPL
Check out these 10 photos of Scotland's biggest city over the festive period. Cr: Getty Images/TSPL

Retro Photos of Glasgow at Christmas: 10 old photos from Glasgow at Christmas time - including the 50s and 60s

Here are 10 retro photos showing how Glasgow celebrated Christmas - including photos from the 1950s and 1960s!

By Graham Falk
Published 12th Dec 2022, 11:46 GMT
Updated 20th Dec 2023, 09:12 GMT

When it comes to Glasgow at Christmas, few places celebrate Christmas as well. From the legendary Santa Dash all the way to the traditional Christmas switch on, the festive season is welcomed warmly in Scotland’s biggest city.

With popular shopping streets like Buchanan Street and the well-loved Christmas markets we see every year, Glasgow is one of the best places to be when it comes to Christmas time.

However, like any big city, the structure and the look of the town has changed dramatically over the years, with streets, popular monuments and the shops looking vastly different as the years have progressed.

Here are some of Glasgow’s best photos at Christmas time, ranging from the 1960s all the way to 2021.

The famous George Square, covered in snow during the 1962 festive season.

1. George Square

The famous George Square, covered in snow during the 1962 festive season. Photo: TSPL

House of Fraser on Buchanan Street gets ready to help customers with their Christmas gift ideas in 1997.

2. House Of Fraser

House of Fraser on Buchanan Street gets ready to help customers with their Christmas gift ideas in 1997. Photo: Allan Milligan

Claire Robertson from Scottish Ballet, poses dressed as the Good Snow Flake inside a life size snow globe on Buchanan Street during a promotion for Scottish Ballet’s festive production of The Nutcracker in 2012.

3. The Nutcracker

Claire Robertson from Scottish Ballet, poses dressed as the Good Snow Flake inside a life size snow globe on Buchanan Street during a promotion for Scottish Ballet's festive production of The Nutcracker in 2012. Photo: Jeff J Mitchell

Not as snowy as you may expect, but here is Glasgow's Union Street gearing up for the big day on Christmas Eve 1961.

4. Union Street

Not as snowy as you may expect, but here is Glasgow's Union Street gearing up for the big day on Christmas Eve 1961. Photo: TSPL

