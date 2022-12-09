They are very much part of the Christmas traditions – with Scotland’s town’s and cities covered in festive colour from the start of December.

Christmas trees, strings of electric lights and other public displays of festival cheer started to become popular in the early 20th century and were commonplace by the 1940s.

The big lights switch-on has become a popular way to begin the build-up to the big day, with celebrities often drafted to flick the switch in front of thousands of eager spectators.

For over 30 years Edinburgh has been gifted a tree – displayed on The Mound – from the people of Hordaland and Vestland County Council to think Scotland for the supprt they gave to Norway during World War 2.

Meanwhile, Glasgow’s lights switch-on is so popular that the 10,600 tickets for the event in the city’s George Square are now allocated by ballot.

Here are 17 pictures to take you back to Scotland’s Christmas lights of the 1960s.

1. Light up Crowds watch the lights of the Mound Christmas being turned on, with a view of Edinburgh's Princes Street, in 1966. Photo: Unknown

2. Last train to Central The Christmas tree in Central Station in Glasgow, December 1965. Photo: Gordon Rule

3. Big switch-on Dalkeith's New Town Girl, 18 year-old Joan Hepburn, switches on the Town Christmas Lights in 1964 watched by runners-up Ruth Wysick and Teresa O'Brien. Photo: Unknown

4. Lighting up The Christmas Tree in Waverley Station, Edinburgh, is officially lit by Bailie R McLaughlin in 1966. Photo: Unknown