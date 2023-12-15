These will challenge even the most experienced charader.

Millions enjoy a game of charades at Christmas.

It wouldn't be Christmas without a few family games after dinner - and charades is one of the most popular.

Challenging people to silently act out famous films, plays, television programmes, books, people and objects it's great fun and all you need is a piece of paper and a pen to communicate the topics.

Of course, it can be as easy or as difficult as the suggestions - Santa Claus is simple, but miming his reindeer Blitzen is trickier.

To inspire you, we've come up with some horribly hard challenges.

Films

Howl's Moving Castle Casablanca The Unberable Lightness of Being Schindler’s List Pan’s Labyrinth American History X The Shawshank Redemption Dr. Strangelove or: How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love the Bomb Amelie Pulp Fiction

Books

Carrie A Study in Scarlet The Hobbit The Time Travellers Wife Bridges of Madison County The Mayor of Casterbridge The Alchemist The Time Traveler's Wife Shogun The Odyssey

Plays

Hamilton The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-time The Tempest The Importance of Being Ernest A Streetcar Named Desire Jerusalem Long Day's Journey Into Night Othello Medea Tartuffe

