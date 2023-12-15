Most Difficult Charades: Here are 40 of the hardest charades to act out - TV, films, books and plays
These will challenge even the most experienced charader.
It wouldn't be Christmas without a few family games after dinner - and charades is one of the most popular.
Challenging people to silently act out famous films, plays, television programmes, books, people and objects it's great fun and all you need is a piece of paper and a pen to communicate the topics.
Of course, it can be as easy or as difficult as the suggestions - Santa Claus is simple, but miming his reindeer Blitzen is trickier.
To inspire you, we've come up with some horribly hard challenges.
And if you want a funny festive name to call your team, head here.
Films
- Howl's Moving Castle
- Casablanca
- The Unberable Lightness of Being
- Schindler’s List
- Pan’s Labyrinth
- American History X
- The Shawshank Redemption
- Dr. Strangelove or: How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love the Bomb
- Amelie
- Pulp Fiction
Books
- Carrie
- A Study in Scarlet
- The Hobbit
- The Time Travellers Wife
- Bridges of Madison County
- The Mayor of Casterbridge
- The Alchemist
- The Time Traveler's Wife
- Shogun
- The Odyssey
Plays
- Hamilton
- The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-time
- The Tempest
- The Importance of Being Ernest
- A Streetcar Named Desire
- Jerusalem
- Long Day's Journey Into Night
- Othello
- Medea
- Tartuffe
Television programmes
- It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia
- The Handmaid's Tale
- Alias
- Bridgerton
- Futurama
- Entourage
- The Mandalorian
- Desperate Housewives
- Veronica Mars
- WandaVision
