All Sections
Scotland's National Newspaper
BREAKING

Most Difficult Charades: Here are 40 of the hardest charades to act out - TV, films, books and plays

These will challenge even the most experienced charader.

By David Hepburn
Published 15th Dec 2023, 16:10 GMT
 Comment
Millions enjoy a game of charades at Christmas.Millions enjoy a game of charades at Christmas.
Millions enjoy a game of charades at Christmas.

It wouldn't be Christmas without a few family games after dinner - and charades is one of the most popular.

Challenging people to silently act out famous films, plays, television programmes, books, people and objects it's great fun and all you need is a piece of paper and a pen to communicate the topics.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Of course, it can be as easy or as difficult as the suggestions - Santa Claus is simple, but miming his reindeer Blitzen is trickier.

To inspire you, we've come up with some horribly hard challenges.

And if you want a funny festive name to call your team, head here.

Films

  1. Howl's Moving Castle
  2. Casablanca
  3. The Unberable Lightness of Being
  4. Schindler’s List
  5. Pan’s Labyrinth
  6. American History X
  7. The Shawshank Redemption
  8. Dr. Strangelove or: How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love the Bomb
  9. Amelie
  10. Pulp Fiction

Books

  1. Carrie
  2. A Study in Scarlet
  3. The Hobbit
  4. The Time Travellers Wife
  5. Bridges of Madison County
  6. The Mayor of Casterbridge
  7. The Alchemist
  8. The Time Traveler's Wife
  9. Shogun
  10. The Odyssey

Plays

  1. Hamilton
  2. The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-time
  3. The Tempest
  4. The Importance of Being Ernest
  5. A Streetcar Named Desire
  6. Jerusalem
  7. Long Day's Journey Into Night
  8. Othello
  9. Medea
  10. Tartuffe

Television programmes

  1. It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia
  2. The Handmaid's Tale
  3. Alias
  4. Bridgerton
  5. Futurama
  6. Entourage
  7. The Mandalorian
  8. Desperate Housewives
  9. Veronica Mars
  10. WandaVision

Related topics:BooksTVFilm
 Comment

Comments

 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.