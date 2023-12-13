Christmas Quiz Team Names 2023: 25 funny and punny festive quiz team names
It's hard to come up with a funny quiz team name - so let us do it for you!
Everyone loves a quiz - particularly at Christmas when a post-dinner test of trivia can get seriously competitive between family members.
If you're splitting the party guests into teams, you'll need something to call them to ensure answer sheets don't get mixed up.
Here are a few ideas. And if you're looking for some challenging questions, check out our festive triva here.
- The Human Santapede
- Merry Quizmas
- Sleigh Whaaaaat?
- Hark the Herald Angels Win
- The Naughty List
- The Wonderful Quizzard of Oz
- The Nutcrackers
- The Snow It Alls
- Quiz Kringle
- The Quizmas Puddings
- Yule Never Defeat Us
- The Silent Knights
- The Myrrh The Merrier
- The Wrap Starz
- License To Chill
- Resting Grinch Face
- Christmas Belles
- Bethlehem's Best
- Tiny Tim's Troop
- The Re-gifters
- Santa's Vixens
- Bah Humbugs
- The Pigs in Blanket
- Christmas Spirits
- Rebels Without A Claus
