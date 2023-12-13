All Sections
Christmas Quiz Team Names 2023: 25 funny and punny festive quiz team names

It's hard to come up with a funny quiz team name - so let us do it for you!

By David Hepburn
Published 13th Dec 2023, 12:37 GMT
Having a Christmas quiz this year? You'll need a team name.

Everyone loves a quiz - particularly at Christmas when a post-dinner test of trivia can get seriously competitive between family members.

If you're splitting the party guests into teams, you'll need something to call them to ensure answer sheets don't get mixed up.

Here are a few ideas. And if you're looking for some challenging questions, check out our festive triva here.

  1. The Human Santapede
  2. Merry Quizmas
  3. Sleigh Whaaaaat?
  4. Hark the Herald Angels Win
  5. The Naughty List
  6. The Wonderful Quizzard of Oz
  7. The Nutcrackers
  8. The Snow It Alls
  9. Quiz Kringle
  10. The Quizmas Puddings
  11. Yule Never Defeat Us
  12. The Silent Knights
  13. The Myrrh The Merrier
  14. The Wrap Starz
  15. License To Chill
  16. Resting Grinch Face
  17. Christmas Belles
  18. Bethlehem's Best
  19. Tiny Tim's Troop
  20. The Re-gifters
  21. Santa's Vixens
  22. Bah Humbugs
  23. The Pigs in Blanket
  24. Christmas Spirits
  25. Rebels Without A Claus
