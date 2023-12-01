All Sections
Best Films of 2023: The Scotsman's film podcast reviews the year in cinema

It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas - which means it's time to look back on the year,

By David Hepburn
Published 1st Dec 2023, 15:25 GMT
Our (Not) Everyone's a Film Critic cinema obsessives are counting down their favourite celluloid moments of the year.

From blockbusters like 'Barbie' and 'Oppenheimer', to lesser-seen gems including '#ChadGetsTheAxe' and 'The Eternal Daughter', there's plenty to catch up on before 2023 comes to a close.

We also learn the unusual way Graham rates Saltburn, while Dave more than delivers on his reputation for being twee and pretentious.

And both try to pretend the 'The Pope's Exorcist' isn't the best film of the year when it so obviously is.

