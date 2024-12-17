Dogs and Christmas Food: These are all the festive foods you shouldn't feed your pup

Christmas is a fun time for pets, but we need to be careful about what they eat. | Canva/Getty Images

No matter how much they beg, these are the festive foods your pet needs to steer clear of.

The festive season is fast approaching and as we prepare to devour countless Christmas feasts, when it comes to passing around the dinner staples, not all food can be shared with our furry friends under the table.

Animal Friends Pet Insurance have revealed that two thirds of pet owners (67 per cent) share at least one toxic food with their furry companion over the festive period.

Those aged 25-34 are most likely to feed their dogs toxic foods, with 79 per cent confessing to having done so, compared to just 53 per cent of those aged 55 and over.

With toxic ingestion insurance claims peaking in December in recent years, the dog insurance experts at Animal Friends Pet Insurance have teamed up with Dr. Sam Webster, Director of Clinical Operations at Joii Pet Care to reveal exactly what you can and can’t feed your dog over the Christmas period.

Here are the festive foods to avoid.

Pigs in blankets and other fatty meats

Pigs in blankets, and other fatty meats, could lead to pet obesity and pancreatitis. As much as your pup might beg for a meaty treat, it’s best to avoid giving them these. Instead, stick to unseasoned lean meat such as chicken or turkey.

Gravy

Gravy often has high salt and fat content. You must avoid this, especially in dogs with heart disease or a history of pancreatitis.

Mince pies, stollen, Christmas pudding

Raisins, sultanas and grapes are extremely toxic for dogs and must always be avoided - even small amounts can be dangerous, so refrain from feeding your pup any dessert that has any of these ingredients. Mince pies and other puddings with a high nut and sugar content may also cause pancreatitis.

Cooked bones e.g. chicken bones or a roasted lamb bone

Cooked bones are not safe for dogs due to them commonly causing constipation, intestinal obstruction or even perforation, piercing a painful hole to internal organs which can be life-threatening.

Stuffing

Dogs should avoid stuffing as it has a high salt and fat content which can be difficult to digest, dogs with heart disease should especially avoid it. Stuffing also often contains onions which are highly toxic to dogs.

Onion, garlic, or any bulb vegetables

Bulb vegetables such as onions and garlic are toxic for dogs, very small amounts may not cause issues but should always be avoided to be safe.

Yorkshire puddings

Yorkshire puddings can be challenging for dogs to digest due to their high fat and salt content.

Alcohol

Alcohol is extremely toxic and can have long-lasting effects on their liver and brain. Dogs do not metabolise alcohol well and should never be given it - alcohol should also be stored out of a dog’s reach to avoid accidents.

Chocolate

Chocolate is highly toxic for dogs, it includes fat, sugar, caffeine and a bitter alkaloid, called theobromine, that can cause nervous system disorders as well as heart and kidney failure. Avoid any chocolate related products, e.g. hot chocolate, chocolate bars, chocolate cake.

Cured meat and smoked salmon

Unhealthy and potentially dangerous for dogs that suffer from heart disease and pancreatitis.

Potatoes with added salt, butter or oil

Unhealthy and potentially dangerous for dogs that suffer from heart disease and pancreatitis - instead feed cooked potatoes plain with no seasoning.

Nuts

Not recommended due to high fat and choking risk. Macadamia nuts are very toxic and must be avoided.

Sauces e.g. mint or cranberry

Hard to digest so should be avoided.

Cheese or cream

Unhealthy in large amounts and potentially dangerous for dogs that suffer from heart disease and pancreatitis.