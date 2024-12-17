Young people cook feast in the true spirit of Christmas

Anyone who has wrestled a turkey into an oven knows that cooking even a small Christmas dinner is no mean feat.

For this reason, preparing the most important meal of the year for over 50 people is a task few would even dare attempt.

Thankfully for the Pensioners’ Club at Sandy’s Community Centre, a cohort of students completing a three day learning experience at Edinburgh Food Social, a social enterprise that seeks to transform the food culture of the Greater Craigmillar area, were more than up for the challenge.

The students working with Edinburgh Food Social were completing Action for Children’s four-to-six week hospitality program, a program that’s designed to provide vulnerable young people with the skills and knowledge necessary to pursue a career in hospitality businesses from restaurants to cafes.

Guests enjoying the event.

During the three days spent with Edinburgh Food Social, these students have the opportunity to learn practical skills from the social enterprise’s team of chef-activists. These experts have played a key role in students’ development over the four years the two organisations have worked together.

While practical skill development plays a large role over the course of the three days, working at Edinburgh Food Social also allows the students to develop in other vital ways.

Head of Edinburgh Food Social Kirsty Haigh said: "Equipping young people with practical cookery & event management skills not only prepares them for thriving careers in the hospitality sector but teaches vital skills such as teamwork, communication, timekeeping and menu planning.

"Our project is about so much more than mastering recipes—it's about understanding the ethos of hospitality and using food and events as a way to bring people together."

Young people watching turkey butchery demonstration.

Over the initial two days, Edinburgh Food Social’s chef-activists taught these students a variety of culinary techniques from basic knife skills to turkey butchery. While the bird’s dismemberment did draw a few shrieks, the young people applied themselves well, chopping, sautéing and blending as Wham’s “Last Christmas” blasted through the kitchen.

Before long, the menu was taking shape as turkey, roast parsnips, bread sauce and other seasonal classics were prepped. For the guests who did not eat meat, the young people also prepared a vegan wellington. In keeping with Edinburgh Food Social’s waste reduction ethos, most of the produce used to make the feast was surplus stock sourced from Phantassie, an organic market garden located in East Linton.

On the third and final day, the young people came in early, adding the finishing touches to their food before it was transported from Edinburgh Food Social to Sandy’s Community Centre.

After traipsing over, the young people quickly adapted to their new environment, reheating sauces and finishing side dishes. However, there was some consternation as midday crept ever closer; as well as cooking, the young people were also expected to serve the food. Interacting with the public presents its own challenges, and several of the young people expressed reservations about performing this public facing role, especially once guests had begun to arrive.

Young people working in the kitchen.

After these initial nerves subsided, the young people performed admirably, serving and clearing food while having engaging conversations with guests. As a result, responses to the event were overwhelmingly positive.

"The kids should be dead proud," one guest said. "It was a cracking Christmas dinner." Another added: "I can’t believe you all made this. It was incredible."

Perhaps more importantly, the young people themselves enjoyed the event with one of them saying "It is so lovely serving the elderly people. So sweet to see them happy."

Many students also noted the immense feeling of satisfaction that comes with serving others quality, wholesome food. "I was dead nervous before we started serving,’"said one of the young people. "But now it’s done, I’m so proud of myself."

A young person carrying plates of food.

It is always impressive to see how a few, focused days of work can transform not only a person’s practical skills, but the belief they have in their own abilities. Because of their hard work and willingness to learn, the Action for Children students have come away from their time at Edinburgh Food Social with a slew of new skills and experiences.