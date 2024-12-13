Is this a familiar sight around the Christmas dinner table? | Canva/Getty Images

Dog training expert Ben Randall has revealed how pet owners can stop their furry friends begging for food over the festive season.

From smoked salmon to succulent pigs in blankets and tender turkey with gravy, festive feasts are a huge part of Christmas joy.

Unfortunately, the smell and taste of the Christmas dinner is just as delicious for dogs, so they will be doing all they can to play on their owners' caring nature to get scraps.

Dog begging can be anything from giving puppy eyes, to whining, scratching owners’ legs, jumping up and even barking and growling.

With 35 years’ experience and working with over 30 dogs every day, dog training expert Ben Randall recently partnered with ACME Kennels to offer free advice and training tips to dog owners to help tackle bad behaviour.

Ben explained: “With all the extra delicious food and smells over the festive season, begging in dogs can get particularly bad, disruptive and annoying - especially if there are lots of guests around the house.

“However tempting it may feel to give in to the puppy dog eyes, begging is a learned behaviour, so it is important owners don’t show them it works by sharing any of their food.

“Owners should never give in to their dogs begging as it signals, they can manipulate them into giving a food treat as a reward.

“Also, giving in to begging and feeding dogs human food could potentially put them off their diet and increase the likelihood of an upset stomach.

“From teaching a dog the ‘leave’ command to creating firm house rules, we hope these tips will stop the whining, barking and jumping while owners cook or eat so they can enjoy their Christmas dinner in peace.”

Here are Ben’s five doggy hacks.

Feed beforehand/during mealtime

By feeding the dog beforehand, or at the same time as the family sits down, they will have less of an urge to beg for more food. It will also redirect the dog’s attention to their own meal, keeping them occupied and less likely to focus on begging for human food.

Chews/toys

A dog will be less likely to beg for food if it has a long-lasting chew, bone or toy which can distract them or engage their brain in a different direction.

Ignore

By giving in to begging, owners are teaching the dog if they ask for food, they will get it - which is rewarding bad behaviour. In fact, owners should completely ignore their dog during mealtimes and avoid eye contact. Although the dog will make a fuss at first, it will eventually learn that displaying unwanted behaviour will not get them treats.

House rules

Set rules in the house so family members and friends visiting know they shouldn’t feed the dog, even if it’s left over table scraps. Consistent rules will cause less confusion for the dog so they know begging will not be rewarded.

LEAVE command