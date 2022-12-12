News you can trust since 1817
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
Check out these 10 photos of Scotland's biggest city over the festive period. Cr: Getty Images/TSPL

Christmas in Scotland: Here are 10 retro Christmas photos that show Glasgow over the years

These 10 festive snaps show how Glasgow has changed over the years from the 1960s right up until present day.

By Graham Falk
4 minutes ago

From Christmas light switch ons to the famous Glasgow Santa Dash, the festive season is often welcomed warmly in Scotland’s biggest city.

With popular shopping streets like Buchanan Street and the well-loved Christmas markets we see every year, Glasgow is one of the best places to be when it comes to Christmas time.

Christmas in Scotland: 12 Old traditions and customs of a Scottish Christmas or “Yule” Christmas Lights Scottish Heritage: Here are 17 pictures from the 1960s of Scotland lit up for Christmas The best of Scotland's Christmas celebrations for enjoying food and drink

However, like any big city, the structure and the look of the town has changed dramatically over the years, with streets, popular monuments and the shops looking vastly different as the years have progressed.

Here are some of Glasgow’s best photos at Christmas time, ranging from the 1960s all the way to 2021.

1. George Square

The famous George Square, covered in snow during the 1962 festive season.

Photo: TSPL

Photo Sales

2. House Of Fraser

House of Fraser on Buchanan Street gets ready to help customers with their Christmas gift ideas in 1997.

Photo: Allan Milligan

Photo Sales

3. The Nutcracker

Claire Robertson from Scottish Ballet, poses dressed as the Good Snow Flake inside a life size snow globe on Buchanan Street during a promotion for Scottish Ballet’s festive production of The Nutcracker in 2012.

Photo: Jeff J Mitchell

Photo Sales

4. Union Street

Not as snowy as you may expect, but here is Glasgow's Union Street gearing up for the big day on Christmas Eve 1961.

Photo: TSPL

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
ScotlandGlasgowBuchanan Street