Christmas in Scotland: Here are 10 retro Christmas photos that show Glasgow over the years
These 10 festive snaps show how Glasgow has changed over the years from the 1960s right up until present day.
From Christmas light switch ons to the famous Glasgow Santa Dash, the festive season is often welcomed warmly in Scotland’s biggest city.
With popular shopping streets like Buchanan Street and the well-loved Christmas markets we see every year, Glasgow is one of the best places to be when it comes to Christmas time.
However, like any big city, the structure and the look of the town has changed dramatically over the years, with streets, popular monuments and the shops looking vastly different as the years have progressed.
Here are some of Glasgow’s best photos at Christmas time, ranging from the 1960s all the way to 2021.