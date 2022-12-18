Best Christmas movies of all time: Here are 10 alternative Christmas films to watch in 2022
Muppet’s Christmas Carol a little tiresome? Check out our list of blockbuster hits that have a layer of tinsel this December.
Leaving Mars Bars for Santa, carrots for Rudolph, drinking Bailey’s in front of a warm fire, watching It’s A Wonderful Life for the 100th time and replaying that Mariah Carey song which insists all she wants for Christmas is you – yes, you. We have our doubts.
Tiresome? You bet – and all a little bit cliché really, isn’t it? Some of us are yearning for something a little more alternative. Yes, December 25 is a lovely time to share presents, see family and drink Bailey’s, but do we really have to watch the same films we do every year? Trust me – you don’t.
So, if you’re looking for less snow angels and more frost bite, check out our list of the 10 best alternative Christmas flicks you which will give your festive day with the family a little more edge – and no,