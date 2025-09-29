With Christmas market season kicking off in November, the time of year for mulled wine in a paper cup and the mouth-watering smell of overpriced Bratwurst is almost upon us.

If you’re looking for somewhere to spend the weekend for a Christmassy break with friends or family this season, look no further.

Consumer experts Which? have compiled a list of the eight best places to go to a Christmas market in the UK this year, based on the cities that were rated highest in its best UK cities survey.

Each of the cities listed scored at least four out of five on food and drink and cultural attractions, making them an ideal place for a winter getaway.

Edinburgh, with its major annual Christmas market, made the cut while Glasgow, although not on the list, was given a special shout out for its highly rated food and drink scene - making it a great option for a day trip or city break.

Or if you’re looking for something slightly further afield, you could also pick York’s 30-year-old St Nicholas Fair, or the 200 stalls set to take over the cobble-stoned Bath this winter.

Here’s the full list of Which?’s top picks for a warming winter trip.

1 . Bath Bath is home to one of the UK’s biggest Christmas markets, with over 200 stalls filled with local goods like handmade furniture, knitwear and furniture as well as scrumptious delights like foraged jams. And you can do it all the stunning backdrop of the city's timeless Georgian streets. To top things off, this year is the market’s 25th anniversary, so you can expect extra celebration. The market runs from November 27 to December 14 | Getty Images Photo Sales

2 . Chester An unexpected addition to the list, Chester scored highly in Which?'s rankings of medium-sized cities, with top scores for its lack of crowds and parking. Its annual Christmas market will host 80 stalls this year with the stunning backdrop of the city's Gothic town hall and medieval cathedral. Extra goods can be secured in the historic shopping arcades, known as the Rows, which are well worth a visit. The market runs from November 19 to December 22 | AFP via Getty Images Photo Sales

3 . Durham Durham is a relatively easy train journey from Edinburgh and a great pick for a winter trip. It's Christmas Market is described as a "quiet and lovely affair" by Which?, with free access to 30 stalls outside the city's Market Hall. The crafts and gifts marquee, which you have to pay £5 to enter on the day, has an addition 120 stalls to mooch around. There's also plenty of other delights to see, including its breath-taking cathedral which offers panoramic views of the city. The market runs only from December 5 to December 7 | PA Photo Sales