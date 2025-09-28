Visitors are recommended to arrive between October and March for the best chance of seeing the lights.

Travel bible Condé Nast Traveller has picked the 13 best spots on the planet to see the Northern Lights - and a remote beauty spot in Scotland has made the list.

Shetland has been named as one of the best spots to catch a glimpse of the famous lights, with the magazine describing a ‘fairy-like’ magic to its aurora.

According to the Met Office, the Northern Lights result from collisions of charged particles in the solar wind colliding with molecules in the Earth’s upper atmosphere.

Other spots on the list include Bláskógabyggð in Iceland, Svalbard in Norway, Abisko in Sweden, Rovaniemi in Finland and Fairbanks in Alaska.

Upper Peninsula in Michigan, Churchill in Canada, Yellowknife in Canada, Kangerlussuaq in Greenland, Tromsø in Norway, Utqiaġvik in Alaska and Ylläs in Finland also made it on the list.

The Northern Lights pictured in Shetland on January 1, 2025. | Shannon Jamieson

The magazine reads: “Known in Shetland’s local dialect as ‘Mirrie dancers,’ there indeed seems to be a fairy-like magic to the aurora’s shimmering green ribbons on these remote Scottish islands.

“Visitors to the UK’s most northern destination can consult Wild Skies Shetland, an Unst-based charity which aims to showcase the local skies through exhibitions, maps, and accessible apps.

“Come between October and March for the best chance of seeing the aurora, and plan your trip to coincide with one of the archipelago’s famous winter fire festivals, like Lerwick Up Helly Aa (held between January and March), a celebration of Shetland’s Viking past.

“Make the most of your time in Shetland by booking Belmont House, a neo-classical Georgian country home and category-A listed historic building, where – with a little luck – you may be able to see the aurora shining over the manicured gardens and sea.”

Lerwick is Shetland’s capital. | PA

For those hoping to make the trip, the travel magazine recommends a stay at the Scalloway Hotel in Scalloway.

“You’ll find the cosy, family-owned Scalloway Hotel on the waterfront of Shetland's former capital,” they added.