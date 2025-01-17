Drivers are supposed to use their indicators before turning. | Canva/Getty Images

It’s a pretty basic part of driving a car but many motorists seem blissfully ignorant of it.

‘Mirror-signal-manoeuvre’ is one of the first things taught to new motorists - making sure that other road users and pedestrians are aware of your intentions.

However it seems to be an increasingly common sight these days to see cars turning off roads or exiting roundabouts without using their indicators.

It’s something which dramatically increases the likelihood of accidents and the related chances of serious injury, or worse.

Here’s what the law - and the Highway Code - says about it.

What does the Highway Code say about indicating?

The Highway code states you should always:

give clear signals in plenty of time, having checked it is not misleading to signal at that time

use them to advise other road users before changing course or direction, stopping or moving off

cancel them after use

make sure your signals will not confuse others. If, for instance, you want to stop after a side road, do not signal until you are passing the road. If you signal earlier it may give the impression that you intend to turn into the road. Your brake lights will warn traffic behind you that you are slowing down

use an arm signal to emphasise or reinforce your signal if necessary. Remember that signalling does not give you priority.

Is the Highway Code law?

Many of the Highway Code rules are backed by laws, making ignoring them a criminal offence, however a rule is not law just because it appears in the Highway Code - it is simply advisory.

Is failing to indicate a crime?

It may come as a surprise that not using indicators before carrying out a manoeuvre is not specifically against the law and you are highly unlikely to be stopped by police for doing so (they’d have little time to do anything else). Put simply there is no law saying that you must indicate and hence there is no fine that would be competent unless the failure to indicate has consequences.

When are drivers punished for not indicating?

Where drivers can get into hot water for not indicating is when they are in an accident. Failing to use your indicators may not be a specific offence, but if it leads to a collision - with another vehicle or a pedestrian - it can fall under ‘careless and inconsiderate driving’ - or, inextreme cases, ‘dangerous driving’.

This offence can lead to a fine of up to £5000, up to 9 points on your license, or being disqualified from driving. Dangerous driving can even be punishable by a custodial sentence.

What should I do if I’m in an accident caused by somebody not indicating?