Major Scottish motorway reopens after car fire leaves fuming motorists stuck for hours
A major Edinburgh road that was closed after a car burst into flames has now re-opened, with motorists stuck in their cars for hours now moving again.
The A720 Edinburgh city bypass was closed westbound at the Straiton junction around 6.50am on Thursday. Road users were advised to avoid the area during the busy morning rush hour traffic. There are no reported injuries at this stage.
Traffic Scotland advised the major road’s westbound carriageway was open again as of just before 10.30am.
Posting on X, the major trunk roads monitoring service said: “The Westbound carriageway is now OPEN following an earlier vehicle fire. Heavy traffic still remains and is still backed up to Old Craighall.”
The three-and-a-half-hour closure had left motorists heading in and out of Edinburgh along the bypass stranded on their way to work.
Fuming motorists had earlier responded angrily to a Traffic Scotland post on X saying there was a 19-minute delay at morning rush hour.
One said: “No. The delay is nearly an hour! And still not moving.” Another added: “Delays 19 mins? I've been sat for nearly an hour now.”
Another driver said: “Been sat on the on ramp at Lasswade for 20 minutes. Not moving.” Another motorist said: “More than 19 mins, I’ve been stuck 45 mins, not moving.”
Another frustrated Edinburgh driver asked Traffic Scotland: “Any new updates yet? Sat here for an hour and moved one car length.”
Announcing the end of the road closure, Police Scotland said: “The A720 Edinburgh city bypass has re-opened westbound at the Straiton junction following a vehicle fire, reported to police around 6.50am on Thursday, January 9. No one was injured.
“Thank you to all road users for their patience.”
