Three people were taken to hospital after a serious road accident last night which saw two vehicles burst into flames.

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police are appealing for information after the crash which occurred in Beancross Road, Grangemouth, close to the railway bridge, around 9.30pm.

It involved a white Citroen Nemo van, a grey Suzuki SX4 and a black Hyundai Tucson.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The van and the Suzuki subsequently caught fire with the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service called to deal with the incident.

Two men, the 29-year-old male driver of the van and the 32-year-old male driver of the Suzuki, were taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh Hospital for treatment to what are described as “serious injuries”. The 37-year-old female driver of the Hyundai was taken to Forth Valley Hospital for treatment.

The road was closed for around nine hours to allow for investigations to be carried out, reopening earlier this morning.

Appealing for witnesses, Sergeant Fraser Easton said: “We are continuing our enquiries to establish the full circumstances. I would urge anyone who may have witnessed the crash and who has not already spoken to officers to get in touch.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I would also appeal to anyone who was in the area at the time and who may have dash-cam footage which could assist to contact us.”