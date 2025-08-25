Alpine A290 review: the rebirth of the modern-day hot-hatch

Alpine A290, taken on location in the New Forest | Jim McGill

Renault 5-based Alpine A290 puts the fun back into driving with plenty of pace and performance

Electric cars? “Boring. Anonymous. No personality. And definitely no fun.” If that’s still your take on EVs, then prepare to have your thoughts blown out of the water. This is the Alpine A290, and it signals the rebirth of the modern-day hot-hatch. It may have been a long time coming, but Alpine is putting the fun back into electric motoring.

Based heavily on the eye-catching design of the electric Renault 5 — both cars share the same Renault small electric car platform called AMPR — the Alpine is compact, measuring 3.99m long and 1.52m high. It’s wide though, at 1.82m. To put that into perspective, it’s actually wider than an Audi S3. And with its 2.53m wheelbase and compact overhangs, the Alpine sits squat and powerfully on the road.

There’s certainly no denying it’s a bit of a headturner, especially in the stonkingly attractive Alpine Vision Blue. Obviously I’d seen the press images before, but to see it up close in the metal … boy, it’s stunning. Prices start at £33,500, but more on that later.

Power and range

All A290 models are powered by the same 52kWh battery that offers up to 235 miles of range; that’s down from the 252-mile max of the Renault 5 which is fitted with the same battery.

The Alpine also delivers two different levels of power, The entry-level GT and GT Premium models get a 178bhp e-motor, while the GT Performance and top-of-the-range GTS versions — the latter is the model I’m driving – benefit from a more powerful 216bhp unit. Range also drops to 224-miles for the GTS.

Worth highlighting that one of the contributors to the difference in range is that while the GT and GT Premium are shod with Michelin Sport EV tyres, both the GT Performance and GTS version sit on grippier Pilot Sport 5S tyres. All models get 19in alloys.

Battery life and charging

Each A290 benefits from a heat pump as standard, helping to maximise the car’s range in colder temperatures. It also enjoys a maximum charging speed of 100kW, which means if you can find a rapid charging point capable of that speed you can top the battery up from 15% to 80% in around 30 minutes. However, using a typical 7.4kW home wallbox charger takes closer to 8.5-hours to fully recharge the battery.

Driving the Alpine A290

Fun and rewarding. Steering is, as you would expect, precise and confidence-inspiring. Its punchy acceleration will bring a daily smile to your face and it’s the perfect everyday driving car thanks to its well-damped ride.

There’s a stronger, more positive feel to the way the Alpine drives compared to the R5. But that’s obviously to be expected given the Alpine is aimed more at the ‘performance’ market. Not only is the electric motor larger in the Alpine than the R5, but the A290 benefits from a unique front subframe plus completely new suspension geometry on axles which are 60mm wider. That again adds to its more squat stance.

Behind the wheel there’s a definite difference in feel between the two cars, with the A290’s steering not only having a little bit more resistance but also a tad more precision. It’s certainly a more engaging drive than the R5.

In town you immediately feel a reassuring level of calm sophistication to the chassis. Over the bumps, it still remains firm — a ride preference I’ve always maintained — but the high-end quality of the damping means it’s never irritating. At low speeds the A290 always feels planted, there’s no unnecessary fidgetiness. Nor is there any unruly crashiness when you encounter larger bumps in the road surface. The Alpine is one of those rare beasts that always feels like a seriously strong performance car, yet is a delight to drive in town.

Rear of the Alpine A290, with a couple of extra ponies thrown in | Jim McGill

Handling

In a way that will put a smile on your face. The steering feel and resistance gives the driver the confidence to build into the flow of the road, while the overall set-up of the A290 really comes into its own. Of course, there’s huge grip from the Michelin PS5 tyres meaning you can carry decent speed into corners.

What also aids the handing is, ironically, the A290’s weight. It’s no lightweight, tipping the scales at 1479kgs, but that heft is well distributed across the car aiding its low centre gravity and keeping the rubber in contact with the road.

My test route was in the New Forest, round the Beaulieu area, so I never encountered a motorway. Lots of wild ponies, but no motorways. I did though find a stretch of dual-carriageway where the A290 felt refined and quiet at the legal max, so I imagine it’d be a good, relaxed long distance cruiser.

Performance

Performance isn’t eye-watering, but you really don’t need it to be. Honestly, who genuinely maxes out the performance of their car? Put your foot down in the Alpine and there’s a healthy surge in the back as it hits 62mph from a standing start in 6.4secs. That’s plenty fast for the vast majority of people. And between 30-50mph acceleration is reassuringly brisk, ensuring safe overtaking.

If you want max performance, there’s an additional ‘OV’ or overboost function which is activated from a BMW M-style button on the steering wheel.

The A290 gets four driver modes – Save, Comfort, Sport and Personal – which change the e-motor’s mapping and outputs, as well as the steering weight and the virtual engine noise. Floor it in Sport mode and you’re immediately reminded this is a front-wheel drive ‘hot-hatch’ as you experience a small amount of torque steer. It’s almost a sensation from a bygone era.

There’s a small blue toggle on the steering wheel which controls the regenerative braking. This also has four settings, ranging from a full coast mode to a near one-pedal driving mode.

Interior and comfort

Lovely. There’s a good spread of soft-touch materials where you see and touch them, while the more resilient, hard-wearing plastics are cleverly hidden from view. Essentially the basic interior is that of the R5, but in the Alpine there are more contemporary faux-leather materials in blues and silvers. It’s a nice place to be.

My first-ever brand new car was a Renault 5 GTL back in the Eighties, and I remember how comfortable the seats were. Fast-forward to today, and the Alpine shares the same seats as found in the new R5. That’s no bad thing because they’re brilliantly supportive and comfortable at the same time.

Alpine A290 interior | Alpine

New to the A290 is the centre console which houses a simple three-button gear selector, replacing the thin wand found on the column of an R5. And while there’s still a wireless phone charger, the size of the centre cubby has been reduced and you’ll struggle to find place for small items such as keys or wallets. Also there’s bad news for the ‘coffee brigade’ … there’s no cupholder.

In front of the driver sits a 10.25-inch display with plenty of graphics and layout variability. As you would expect, the digital interfaces in the Alpine are lifted straight from the R5 and are based on Google tech. That means they’re easy to navigate, personalise and the system responds super-quickly.

In the centre of the dash is the main 10.1in touchscreen featuring Google Maps and other Google services without needing to connect to your phone. But if you do need to connect your phone, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay are both wireless.

Being the ‘sporty’ model, the Alpine gets its own suite of telemetrics. The sub-menu allows the driver to access live telemetry including G-force readings, power application, brake temperatures and lap times. There’s also built-in analytics and tips to help drivers improve their technique. Clever stuff. But I’d love to know how many people will ever use it, and if so, how often. Fun though.

In terms of space, it’s certainly not cavernous. While there’s plenty of space for the front occupants, it’s limited for those in the rear, especially when it comes to legroom. Interestingly, there are three sets of Isofix mounting points for child seats (one up front, and two in the back).

As for bootspace, the Alpine’s 326-litres isn’t huge, but is larger than that of the Mini. Fold the rear seats down and stowage increases to 1106-litres.

Facts and figures Alpine A290 Price: From £33,500 (As tested, GTS £37,500) Powertrain: 1x e-motor, 52kWh battery Power/Torque: 217bhp/221lb/ft Transmission: 1-spd reduction gear, front-wheel drive Top speed / 0-62mph: 105mph / 6.4sec Range: 226-miles (WLTP combined) Charging: Max 100kW DC (15-80% in 30 minutes) CO2: 0g/km Dimensions (length/width/height): 3990mm / 1820mm / 1520mm On sale: Now

Safety and warranty

All A290 models come with a healthy suite of safety technology as standard, including emergency brake assist, driver attention monitoring system, lane-keep assist, intelligent adaptive cruise control, driver attention monitoring system, traffic sign recognition, reversing camera, plus front, rear and side parking sensors. Further tech is available with the optional ‘Safety Pack’ which includes safe occupant exit alert, reverse parking exit warning and blind spot monitoring.

Thankfully, Alpine boffins are aware that drivers are becoming more and more annoyed by the ever-increasing number of ‘bings and bongs’ in cars. So they’ve thoughtfully placed a pad next to the steering wheel which, with just two simple quick taps, activates a personalised profile for the ADAS suite turning the warnings you don’t want off.

As for warranty, you get three-year/60,000-mile cover as standard, while the A290’s battery pack gets a separate eight-year/100,000-mile warranty.

Price and trim levels

As I mentioned earlier, there are four models in the A290 range. The entry-model GT starts at £33,500, with both the GT Premium and GT Performance costing £36,000. The range-topping GTS will set you back £37,500.

Importantly, all four models are eligible for the Government’s £1500 Electric Car Grant.

Verdict

There’s no denying the alpine A290 is THE electric hot-hatch currently on sale. It’s the perfect combination of pace and performance, combined with everyday commutability. It’s ridiculously easy to use and is at home either tootling through town or having a blast down your favourite B-road.

Plus, it looks sensational. At least, that’s how I see it. Sure the entry-model at £33,500 looks appealing, but if you’re going to go for an A290, it has to be the GTS.