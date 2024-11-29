'Very special' Renault Scenic E-Tech wins Scottish Car of the Year 2024 - plus the full list of winners

Steven Chisholm
By Steven Chisholm

Motoring journalist, customer director and general manager

Comment
Published 29th Nov 2024, 00:01 BST
Updated 29th Nov 2024, 08:29 BST
Andrew Currie, Renault Franchise Manager, Arnold Clark, Aidan Chesters, Scenic Product Manager, Renault UK, and Alisdair Suttie, President ASMW celebrating the win by the Forth Bridge with the Renault E-ScenicAndrew Currie, Renault Franchise Manager, Arnold Clark, Aidan Chesters, Scenic Product Manager, Renault UK, and Alisdair Suttie, President ASMW celebrating the win by the Forth Bridge with the Renault E-Scenic
Andrew Currie, Renault Franchise Manager, Arnold Clark, Aidan Chesters, Scenic Product Manager, Renault UK, and Alisdair Suttie, President ASMW celebrating the win by the Forth Bridge with the Renault E-Scenic | Stuart Vance
EV outscores ‘exceptional’ competition to become only the second French model to win the top prize in 26 years

The Renault Scenic E-Tech has been crowned the Scottish Car of the Year 2024 in association with Arnold Clark, the first car from a French manufacturer to do so since the Peugeot 407, twenty years ago in 2004.

The annual award is judged by members of the Association of Scottish Motoring Writers (ASMW), an organisaion comprised of professional motoring journalists who conduct regular road tests and reviews of new cars for publications including The Scotsman.

A combination of versatility, comfort, driving range, quality, and sleek looks put the Renault Scenic E-Tech ahead of some the most talented rivals ever seen vying for the title. The Scenic E-Tech also won Electric Family Car and the win marks the fourth time a fully-electric vehicle has taken the top spot, with previous winners including the Jaguar I-Pace, Skoda Enyaq and Hyundai IONIQ 6.

The interior of the Renault Scenic E-Tech, winner of Scottish Car of the Year 2024The interior of the Renault Scenic E-Tech, winner of Scottish Car of the Year 2024
The interior of the Renault Scenic E-Tech, winner of Scottish Car of the Year 2024 | Renault

Adam Wood, Managing Director and Country Head Renault Group UK, said: “The Renault Scenic E-Tech 100% electric has been designed for modern families. The judges’ reasoning behind this prestigious award underlines how it is completely unrivalled in what it offers, blending optimum practicality, refinement and convenience with a fantastic driving and ownership experience.”

Alisdair Suttie, ASMW president, explained: “The standard of cars across the board for SCOTY 2024 has been exceptional, so it was always going to take a very special car to achieve overall victory and that is exactly what the Renault Scenic E-Tech is. The judges were bowled over by its comfort, space, versatility, and how good it is to drive plus the excellent driving range. It encapsulates all of the great values of the Scenic name in a sharply styled package that's affordable to buy and own, and just as importantly a pleasure to live with.”

This year’s awards also witnessed a strong showing from Kia, which took three category awards with Large EV for the Kia EV9, Manufacturers of the Year, and the Kia Sportage won Used Car Over £15,000.

Motoring writer and general manager of The Scotsman Publications Steven Chisholm presents the award for Utility Vehicle of the Year, which was won by the Ford Transit Custom, to Nikki Rooke of FordMotoring writer and general manager of The Scotsman Publications Steven Chisholm presents the award for Utility Vehicle of the Year, which was won by the Ford Transit Custom, to Nikki Rooke of Ford
Motoring writer and general manager of The Scotsman Publications Steven Chisholm presents the award for Utility Vehicle of the Year, which was won by the Ford Transit Custom, to Nikki Rooke of Ford | Stuart Vance

Previous Scottish Car of the Year winners

1998: Ford Focus

1999: Jaguar S-Type

2000: Audi A2

2001: Jaguar X-Type

2002: Mazda6

2003: Volvo XC90

2004: Peugeot 407

2005: BMW 3 Series

2006: Jaguar XK

2007: Ford Mondeo

2008: Ford Fiesta

2009: Land Rover Discovery 4

2010: Kia Sportage

2011: Range Rover Evoque

2012: Dacia Duster

2013: Volkswagen Golf

2014: Hyundai i10

2015: Vauxhall Astra

2016: Volvo V90

2017: Land Rover Discovery

2018: Jaguar I-Pace

2019: Mazda 3

2020: Ford Puma

2021: Skoda Enyaq

2022: Honda Civic

2023: Hyundai IONIQ 6

2024: Renault Scenic E-Tech

Hybrid cars made their mark as the Suzuki Swift took home prizes for Small Car and Best Eco Performance. The Lexus LBX lifted the trophy for Compact Crossover/SUV, and Lexus also won the Aftersales award.

Skoda’s brilliant new Kodiaq won the ICE Family Car title, and the Polestar 3 was named Premium/Executive Car of 2024.

Scottish Car of the Year 2024

Category winners

Best Small Car: Suzuki Swift

Best Compact Crossover/SUV: Lexus LBX

Best ICE Family Car: Skoda Kodiaq

Best Electric Family Car: Renault Scenic

Best Large ICE Car: Hyundai Santa Fe

Best Large EV: Kia EV9

Best Premium/Executive Car: Polestar 3

Best Performance Car: Hyundai IONIQ 5 N

Best Utility: Ford Transit Custom

Best Used Car Under £15,000: Ford Fiesta

Best Used Car Over £15,000: Kia Sportage

Best Eco Performance: Suzuki Swift

Lifetime Achievement; Mazda MX-5

Best Aftersales: Lexus

Manufacturer of the Year: KIA

President’s Award: Bridge of Weir Leather

Hyundai was another name to celebrate a double victory with awards for the Santa Fe in Large ICE Car and the Performance category with the amazing IONIQ 5 N. Ford also enjoyed lifting two trophies on the night with wins for the Transit Custom in the Utility category, while the Fiesta took home the gong for Used Car Under £15,000.

Mazda’s evergreen MX-5 was honoured with the Lifetime Achievement award, while Scottish pioneers in leather Bridge of Weir were the recipients of the President’s Award for the company’s environmentally sustainable work.

