'Very special' Renault Scenic E-Tech wins Scottish Car of the Year 2024 - plus the full list of winners
The Renault Scenic E-Tech has been crowned the Scottish Car of the Year 2024 in association with Arnold Clark, the first car from a French manufacturer to do so since the Peugeot 407, twenty years ago in 2004.
The annual award is judged by members of the Association of Scottish Motoring Writers (ASMW), an organisaion comprised of professional motoring journalists who conduct regular road tests and reviews of new cars for publications including The Scotsman.
A combination of versatility, comfort, driving range, quality, and sleek looks put the Renault Scenic E-Tech ahead of some the most talented rivals ever seen vying for the title. The Scenic E-Tech also won Electric Family Car and the win marks the fourth time a fully-electric vehicle has taken the top spot, with previous winners including the Jaguar I-Pace, Skoda Enyaq and Hyundai IONIQ 6.
Adam Wood, Managing Director and Country Head Renault Group UK, said: “The Renault Scenic E-Tech 100% electric has been designed for modern families. The judges’ reasoning behind this prestigious award underlines how it is completely unrivalled in what it offers, blending optimum practicality, refinement and convenience with a fantastic driving and ownership experience.”
Alisdair Suttie, ASMW president, explained: “The standard of cars across the board for SCOTY 2024 has been exceptional, so it was always going to take a very special car to achieve overall victory and that is exactly what the Renault Scenic E-Tech is. The judges were bowled over by its comfort, space, versatility, and how good it is to drive plus the excellent driving range. It encapsulates all of the great values of the Scenic name in a sharply styled package that's affordable to buy and own, and just as importantly a pleasure to live with.”
This year’s awards also witnessed a strong showing from Kia, which took three category awards with Large EV for the Kia EV9, Manufacturers of the Year, and the Kia Sportage won Used Car Over £15,000.
1998: Ford Focus
1999: Jaguar S-Type
2000: Audi A2
2001: Jaguar X-Type
2002: Mazda6
2003: Volvo XC90
2004: Peugeot 407
2005: BMW 3 Series
2006: Jaguar XK
2007: Ford Mondeo
2008: Ford Fiesta
2009: Land Rover Discovery 4
2010: Kia Sportage
2011: Range Rover Evoque
2012: Dacia Duster
2013: Volkswagen Golf
2014: Hyundai i10
2015: Vauxhall Astra
2016: Volvo V90
2017: Land Rover Discovery
2018: Jaguar I-Pace
2019: Mazda 3
2020: Ford Puma
2021: Skoda Enyaq
2022: Honda Civic
2023: Hyundai IONIQ 6
2024: Renault Scenic E-Tech
Hybrid cars made their mark as the Suzuki Swift took home prizes for Small Car and Best Eco Performance. The Lexus LBX lifted the trophy for Compact Crossover/SUV, and Lexus also won the Aftersales award.
Skoda’s brilliant new Kodiaq won the ICE Family Car title, and the Polestar 3 was named Premium/Executive Car of 2024.
Category winners
Best Small Car: Suzuki Swift
Best Compact Crossover/SUV: Lexus LBX
Best ICE Family Car: Skoda Kodiaq
Best Electric Family Car: Renault Scenic
Best Large ICE Car: Hyundai Santa Fe
Best Large EV: Kia EV9
Best Premium/Executive Car: Polestar 3
Best Performance Car: Hyundai IONIQ 5 N
Best Utility: Ford Transit Custom
Best Used Car Under £15,000: Ford Fiesta
Best Used Car Over £15,000: Kia Sportage
Best Eco Performance: Suzuki Swift
Lifetime Achievement; Mazda MX-5
Best Aftersales: Lexus
Manufacturer of the Year: KIA
President’s Award: Bridge of Weir Leather
Hyundai was another name to celebrate a double victory with awards for the Santa Fe in Large ICE Car and the Performance category with the amazing IONIQ 5 N. Ford also enjoyed lifting two trophies on the night with wins for the Transit Custom in the Utility category, while the Fiesta took home the gong for Used Car Under £15,000.
Mazda’s evergreen MX-5 was honoured with the Lifetime Achievement award, while Scottish pioneers in leather Bridge of Weir were the recipients of the President’s Award for the company’s environmentally sustainable work.
