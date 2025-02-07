Mini Cooper Electric | Mini

All-new Mini cooper electric improves on both range and ride

How time flies. Did you realise it’s more than 20 years since the appearance of the first BMW Mini? No, neither did I. And in that time, we’re now on the fourth generation of the Oxford-manufactured Mini. So what better time to drive the all-new Mini Cooper Electric? Prices start at £30,120, with the range now up to 247-miles.

Important to note right from the start that while the fourth-gen petrol version of the Mini is a heavily reworked version of the old car, albeit it with the similar external styling as the electric model, this plug-in sits on an all-new platform. And as you would probably expect, this latest generation of Mini is larger than the previous model; well, it’s taller and wider but not quite as long.

Is there more than one choice and price?

There certainly is, in terms of battery and power, not to mention trim levels. And making your choice between the E and SE isn’t all that straightforward.

Right: deep breath. The E gets the lesser-powered 182bhp motor and smaller 40.7kWh battery and is priced from £30,120. Opt for the SE and you get 215bhp and a larger 54.2kWh battery, with prices starting at £34,620. So far so good.

You can then choose from one of three trim levels, Classic, Exclusive or Sport. The Classic gives you 16in wheels, the Essential gets 17ins while the Sport benefits from 18in alloys. There’s also a variety of body kits and interior styling treatments. The price incremental for each of these three trim levels is the same whether you start with the E or SE. Exclusive costs £2200 more than Classic, and Sport sets you back an extra £1300 over Exclusive.

Sitting at the top of the tree is the John Cooper Works hot hatch model. Sitting on 18in alloys and resplendent with its bespoke body kit and racier interior, it starts at £39,120.

Any Mini upgrade kit packs?

Of course: Mini wouldn’t be Mini without a choice of special upgrade packs on the Cooper Electric. Buyers can choose from two. If you have an E, Level 1 upgrade is £2000, with Level 2 costing an additional £4000. However … if you have an SE, Level 1 is included and Level 2 will only cost you £2000. I know: confusing.

Just to further complicate proceedings, there is a somewhat mystical Level 3 package, but that’s only available on SE Exclusive cars and above. It adds an extra £4500.

So, what do you get for your money? The Level 1 kit adds wireless phone charging, keyless entry, head-up display, LED headlights and heated front seats. Level 2 delivers fancier windows that filter out some of the sun, ironically a panoramic sunroof, plus a Harmon Kardon sound system. The Level 3 kit not only has self-parking tech, but also augmented reality satnav tech that shows you a video of where you’re driving.

Ok, what about range and performance?

Yes, the all important nitty-gritty. The lower-powered E models delivers 181bhp and 214ib/ft of torque, and covers the 0-62mph sprint in 7.3secs. Fitted with a 40.7kWh battery, BMW says you should be able to cover 185-miles on a single charge. In real world driving around town, probably expect around 150-miles

The more powerful SE, which has 215bhp, 243ib/ft torque and knocks half-a-second off the 0-62mph time, has the larger 54.2kWh battery which is good for up to 247 miles on the WLTP cycle. Real world? 210-220-miles.

Quite bizarrely, the range-topping, quicker JCW, deliver 255bhp, 258lb/torque and which scampers from standstill to 62mph in 5.9s is quoted at 249-miles. That’s probably a result of the additional aero kit.

And charging?

With the right kit, the larger batteries will charge at up to 95kW; 75kW on the E models. Mini states 10%-80% can be achieved in less than 30 minutes. Slower charging 11kW AC is also available.

It’s a bit of a looker

I agree. Ok, the new octagonal nose might split opinion, but overall the new electric Mini is really stylish. At 3.8-metres long it’s actually shorter than the outgoing car, but it does have minimal front and rear overhangs. It is though heavy, tipping the scales at 1600kg.

The traditional ‘wheel-at-each-corner’ philosophy continues, and the clever evolution of the Mini’s modern styling ensures no one will be in any doubt that the car’s a Mini. The distinct signatures of the large window area, floating roof and the stylistic body shape all remain.

The circular headlamps now get three different light signatures, while at the rear the union jack motif lights remain. And get ready for a welcoming light show when you approach the Mini Electric with the key (or smartphone).

What’s it like inside?

It actually looks and feels like a concept car made real, boasting new fabrics and techniques. The dashboard boasts a new shallow profile and is covered in a knitted textile made from recycled polyester. Believe me, it’s nicer than it sounds. There’s also a textile spar on the wheel.

Mini Cooper Electric interior | Mini

The principal focal point is the centrally-located 9.4in, OLED screen. Honestly, you can’t miss it and pays homage to the original Mini’s speedo in terms of shape and location.

The 2025 version shows speed and other vehicle-related info in the upper half, but can also be displayed full-screen. Tucked away at the bottom is a little menu bar which houses the controls for climate, audio, navigation or phone, with a home button in the middle. Double tap that and you’re into the wider menu; it’s like walking into Narnia, such is range of Apps available.

At the lower left and right portion of the screen sit the driver and passenger temperature controls. A ‘tool belt’, where favourite functions can be stored, can be accessed by swiping up. Thankfully there’s also a shortcut button on the steering wheel for that, too. Naturally, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are available.

Sitting comfortably below the screen is the ‘toggle bar’. This houses a start/stop ‘key’, the gear selector, park button, and volume control for the audio. All very sensible and definitely convenient.

The physical interaction continues with another second row of switchgear immediately below. This houses the hazard warning, but, by far THE most important is the ADAS which at the single, simple flick of a finger will switch off the lane assist and speed limit warning … the two most annoying features in every modern day car. Yes, I know they’re a safety factor, but do you really know anyone who doesn’t switch them, and their associated, infernal bing-bonging, off as soon as they get into a car.

Facts and Figures Mini Cooper SE Price: From £34,620 Engine: 54.2kWh battery pack Power: 215bhp Transmission: Single speed transmission, front-wheel drive Top speed / 0-62mph: 106mph / 6.7sec Range: 247-miles Charging: 95kW max charging speed (10%-80% under 30mins) CO2: 0g/km Dimensions (length/width/height in mm): 3858 / 1967 (incl mirrors) / 1460 On sale: Now

And how practical is it?

For a Mini, it’s practical. Two adults can sit behind two adults in the front. Ok, it might be a tight squeeze and you wouldn’t want to be travelling any great distance, but it’s doable. You might though need to perform some contortions to access the rear seats; remember, this is a three-door hatch.

Interior storage is impressive thanks to the lengthy receptacle between the seats. There’s also a wireless charging slot for your phone. Thoughtfully, it even has little supports to keep your mobile in place.

Mini Cooper Electric rear bench. Two adults can sit comfortably, but no middle seat. | Mini

Bootspace again is on the smallish size. That said, the 210-litres of space is large enough to accommodate a weekly shop or a couple of weekend bags. And if you need more, fold down the rear seats and stowage increases to 800-litres.

Ok, now what’s it like to drive?

Well, like a 21st Century Mini, which is a good thing. As you would expect of any three-door Mini hatch, there’s plenty of bite at the front-end and minimum lean to the car when cornering. It really does feel like an electric hot-hatch, and its agility is in contrast to that experienced in most modern EVs.

The ride quality is on the firm side, but personally that’s my preference. There’s subtle differences in the way the suspension has been set up in both the Cooper SE and Cooper E. It’s actually slightly softer in the SE simply to accommodate the weight of the larger battery pack. The good thing is it certainly doesn’t compromise the ride quality. Steering is well-weighted with a good level of feedback feel which encourages you to press on when you get the urge.

Having now driven both cars, I prefer the ride in the SE which has been further enhanced by clever damping to ensure body control is excellent. Even after a couple of hours driving you’ll feel comfortable.

So, what’s the verdict?

The previous electric Mini was very good, but hampered by its short range. This new Cooper SE costs very close to the previous model but, with its significantly improved range and even better ride quality, it’s much, much easier to recommend.