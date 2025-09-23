1 . The Old Course Hotel, St Andrews

In the heart of St Andrews and overlooking the Fife coast, the Old Course Hotel is a luxury five star hotel which sits alongside one of the most famous golf courses in the world. It has its own championship course, The Duke's, with access to several other top links courses nearby. However, the hotel is more than just a destination for golf enthusiasts, with an award-winning spa, an offering of beach and leisure activities, and a top selection of restaurants and bars. Price: From £535 per night | Getty Images