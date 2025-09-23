Scotland is in no short supply of beautiful places to stay, whether it’s your first time visiting the country, or looking for somewhere for a weekend staycation.
GQ magazine has published a new list of the best hotels to visit in Scotland. From spectacular highland lodges to swish city townhouses, there’s something to please every type of traveller.
The new guide not only raves about the offerings of the capital city - but also spotlights Glasgow, Aberdeen and Dundee as other trip-worthy cities for those visiting from abroad.
It said: “Glasgow is bolder than it’s credited for, Aberdeen has a coastline and Natural Park that far exceeds expectations, and Dundee has somewhat suddenly become a design hub in its own right.
Meanwhile, it said that the Highlands and the islands have “a pull of their own” - with their world-class distilleries “destined to turn you into a whisky snob for life,”.
We’ve put together a list of all the hotels curated as part of GQ’s new guide.
1. The Old Course Hotel, St Andrews
In the heart of St Andrews and overlooking the Fife coast, the Old Course Hotel is a luxury five star hotel which sits alongside one of the most famous golf courses in the world. It has its own championship course, The Duke's, with access to several other top links courses nearby. However, the hotel is more than just a destination for golf enthusiasts, with an award-winning spa, an offering of beach and leisure activities, and a top selection of restaurants and bars.
Price: From £535 per night | Getty Images
2. Kimpton Charlotte Square Hotel
Located in the heart of Edinburgh, just a few steps from Princes Street, Kimpton Charlotte Square Hotel has a gym, swimming pool and a spa offering a range of treatments. Meals are served in BABA - a popular Edinburgh spot for cocktails and scrumptious mezze in its own right. GQ said the restaurant is a "must-try".
Price: From £310 per night | www.booking.com Photo: www.booking.com
3. Mar Hall Golf & Spa Resort, Glasgow
This river-side Scottish hotel reopened earlier this year after a multimillion pound transformation. It boasts 74 luxurious guest rooms and suites, two restaurants and two bars. It also hosts a multi treatment room spa, a private 22-person cinema and 56 acres of ancient woodland.
Price: From £263 per night | Mar Hall Photo: Mar Hall
4. Gleneagles Townhouse, Edinburgh
The refurbished former Bank of Scotland building in St Andrew Square, a stone's throw from Waverly Station, is now a 33 bedroomed hotel. It houses a state-of-the-art wellness centre in the old bank vault, and its restaurant, The Spence, is a popular spot for brunch and afternoon tea.
Price: From £310 per night | Janet Christie Photo: Janet Christie