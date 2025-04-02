BBC Interior Design Masters is back: meet the Scottish designer who made the shortlist

Contributed

The design competition is back for a sixth season

A new series of the addictive BBC Interior Design Masters is landing on April 10.

As always, the ten novice designers will be pitted against each other, and there’s a new challenge each week, the results of which will be judged by former Elle Decoration editor, Michelle Ogundehin, with presenting shenanigans from Alan Carr.

This year, the stakes are higher than ever, as the winner will bag a contract with John Lewis to design their own homeware collection.

We’re preparing to root for the two Scottish contestants, who are both from Glasgow and include 32-year-old Victoria Scott.

We asked Scott, who currently works for a property company, and describes her style as ‘contemporary luxe’, about the experience and her love of design.

Are you excited to see yourself on telly?

I’m really, really excited, but dreading it in some respects, and wondering if I will have subtitles. It will be a big surprise to a lot of people. I’m very close with my family, so for them to see Auntie Vicky on the telly will be quite something.

How did you catch the interior design bug?

I’m from a working dairy farm and have an agricultural background. As I’m the oldest of four children, there was never a lot of disposable income to be able to really create a home in the farmhouse. So my mum was always very thrifty, and had a very much ‘can do’ attitude, and could turn her hand to anything. So I think I definitely take after her in that respect. If I really set my mind to it, then I’ll find a way to make things happen.

When did you apply to be on the programme?

I applied when my head office project first kicked off at the start of 2020. We started renovating, and that got my creative juices flowing. I also moved into my own property that year and I didn’t have anyone to answer to, as to how I was decorating it, so I had a lot more creative freedom, and I’ve just loved every second. I wasn’t successful when I applied the first time around, but I tried again for this year when I had more experience.

How did you find out you were through?

I applied online, then got an email to say the casting team would like to have a discussion, and then after that, I got invited down to London to go and meet with them, and then it all started really quickly after that.

What was the filming experience like?

I think it's just so surreal and removed from everybody's day-to-day life that I almost felt like I was living in some sort of parallel universe. You’re always thinking twice about what you’re saying and how you’re articulating yourself, and, to add to the mix, apparently my accent is quite difficult to understand.

Did you make friends with the other contestants?

It was a wonderful group of people that were from all different walks and stages of life. That’s one of the best things to take out of it - really like-minded people finding such individual ways to put across their style .

How were the presenters?

I would say that Michelle is absolutely immaculate. She is pristine, as is everything that she does. She’s definitely a force to be reckoned with. Alan is just exactly as you would imagine. He has fun all the time and always brings some good energy to the set.

What is your interior style like?

I would translate it as marrying together a mix of old and new, and being really sympathetic to the period of the property you’re working within, but also trying to create that kind of bougie aesthetic, quite often on a budget. Definitely within these challenges, the budgets were very tight, so that was a challenge in itself. I love green, pink and floral as well. Love a pop of brass in there. If I can get away with it, if it fits the brief, I’ll always try and get some gold in, too.

Any homewares shops you love in Glasgow?

When I was designing our office space, I picked up a couple of pieces from Time & Tide. They have some beautiful pieces. And I also worked with a company, Central Upholstery, and the gentleman there, George, was very accommodating of me trying to make something outside of the box, and incorporate lighting into booth seating.

Can you give us any details of the first IDC challenge? No spoilers.

We were tasked with a two day turnaround to transform a very, very bland space in a backpackers hostel in Lake Windermere. We had to share our signature style to makeover the rooms, which were very sad and tired. It was a challenge in itself, because I really wanted to show Michelle exactly what I could do and the difference that I could make within that space. It shows what you can manage on a very tight budget with paint, a bit of wallpaper, and making it your own.

Can you see yourself eventually working as an interior designer?

Honestly, I would design a cardboard box. I just love making a space more personable and special. In terms of what type of space, I would love to work with residential clients to make a home really theirs. However, in terms of commercial spaces, you’re creating a space to be enjoyed by hundreds upon thousands of people. So, you’re really making a difference to those people, rather than just the individual or family.

Is there a style that’s unique to Glasgow?

I suppose our architecture is world-renowned. I think the luxe element of my style plays hand into that. I live in the west end at the moment, and I could work in the old sandstone buildings all day, every day.