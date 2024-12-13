It’s back and bigger than ever

We’ve survived a couple of years without The Pitt, but now it has risen again, like a very hungry Phoenix.

Under the direction of original founder Hal Prescott, the family and dog-friendly location is at West Shore Road in Granton, and the size has more than doubled.

The ambitious new incarnation includes a permanent outdoor street food market, indoor market, a bar and a 700 capacity events space.

It makes their original venue, which was on Leith’s Pitt Street for seven years, seem titchy in comparison.

Here are seven reasons to head along.

1 The fantastic curry. One of The Pitt’s permanent residents is Nepalese street food purveyor, Choola, who I discover in one of the venue’s corrugated-iron-fronted spots, with pans bubbling on the stove. I was one of the judges at the 2023 Street Food Awards and they were our winners at the event, before they went on to take home that year’s British Street Food Awards. I still dream about their gorgeous pork momo dumplings, which are also being served at this new spot. However, at The Pitt, I gave the buffalo tar kari (£12.50) a try, and was happily warmed by the four-hour slow cooked brisket in a rich sauce, with rice and cabbage pickle on the side. Winter isn’t so bad after all.

2 The other vendors include Fire Bowl, with their pork belly, pulled beef, tofu or Highland rump donburi bowls, or yakitori. There’s also Lebanese business, Lazeez, as well as fried chicken experts, Buffalo Truck; Long Shot Coffee’s instant perks and pastries, Pulp Friction’s juices and cocktails, including mulled sangria, and Social Bite’s gorgeous and custard sloshed apple or winter fruit crumbles, with money going to the homelessness charity. (One of the Social Bite Villages is just across the road from The Pitt). Expect other guest vendors to pop up next year.

3 Soul Water Sauna now has a spot here, as well as their original location by Portobello Beach. Their fancy new outpost features two Siberian cedar wood saunas - Little Bear, which sits up to eight and is hotter and more humid, and the other, Big Bear, for up to 18 people, if you prefer your sauna drier and marginally less toasty. Both have views across the bay. Sessions start from £14.50 for 65 minutes. There are some changing and storage facilities, two chilly plunge pools and a cold bucket shower. They even supply these funny little elfin hats, which are supposed to keep your head a bit cooler in the sauna. Or, for the ultimate temperature reset, you can dash across Granton Promenade and slip into the Firth of Forth, should you be feeling extremely plucky.

4 The Pitt’s space. It’s absolutely huge, at 150,000 square feet in total. The indoor area consists of two warehouse-sized rooms, which include a play area called Little Pitters, photobooth, two bars, both serving drinks from local companies including Barney’s Beer, Newbarns Brewery and Whitebox cocktails, a games area with pool table, loads of seating for eating, and a huge space for live music. Beside the stage in there, you’ll currently find a massive Christmas tree, which was rescued from the now defunct Ocean Terminal.

5 Events. There’s plenty planned, including craft markets and a Hogmanay Extravaganza to see in the bells. On Saturdays, expect a fresh produce market from Granton Community Garden.

6 The neighbourhood. The Pitt is now a not-for-profit community interest company, and is owned and operated by the Granton Project CIC, whose board members include Kayus Bankole of Young Fathers and founder of Barney’s Beer, Andrew Barnett. The development is also part of the north Edinburgh regeneration project. They’ll be building houses and commercial spaces down here over the next few years, and culture and leisure is part of their plans. This is an area that’s on the up. As a long-term Edinburger, I don’t think I’ve ever been to this exact neck of the woods before. Next time, rather than getting the 38 bus to Granton Square, and walking the seven minute route to The Pitt, I’d probably try cycling along from Newhaven. Wish me Godspeed.

7 You don’t have long to visit in 2024. The Pitt is only open from Thursday to Sunday until December 29, before temporarily going into hibernation until February 2025. However, you can continue to visit the sauna all year round, so pack your swimmers.