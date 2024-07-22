Gaby Soutar

As one of the four judges, I sampled some amazing food

Being a judge at the Scottish Street Food Awards 2024 is easily the best gig in town.

This is my second year on the panel, along with the rest of my tasting squad - comedian Jay Lafferty and chef Conor Toomey, plus journalist and boradcaster Richard Johnson, who, with his company Food Mutiny, founded the UK, USA and European Street Food Awards.

This year, the Scottish heat is hosted by the Edinburgh Food Festival (until July 28), which is based at George Square Gardens.

The Crumbleologist's stand

The champion will go onto the UK awards, then, if they win that, the European round in Germany.

In 2023, our winners were the husband-and-wife team and Nepalese street food purveyors Choola. After we fell in love with their momo dumplings, they went on to bag all three accolades and had a barnstorming appearance on Saturday Kitchen. Go Scotland!

Today, we are armed with paper, pens, empty stomachs and napkins.

We will be courted by eight contestants, each of whom will showcase two of their finest menu items.

1 Steam Bunny. Their owner, Tomasz, has been operating for two years and makes bao buns, using a combination of flour for the ideal mix of “chewiness and fluffiness”. We tried his mango chicken version, which drips terracotta-coloured juice all over my notes, and the vegan bao that’s filled with salty beetroot and soy infused tempeh.

2 Next up is Knights Kitchen, who serve Kenyan Scottish fusion food. Their owner, Christine, got into cooking as a youngster. She’s from a big family and soon worked out that it was a way to get out of doing the dishes at home. We try her slab of goat’s cheese on a soft sweet potato rosti that’s infused with turmeric. It comes with kachumbari - a Kenyan salsa - and another side dish of sukuma wiki, or kale, which has a nutty flavour. However, it’s her grandma’s simple four ingredient curry, served with rice and plantain, that really shines. It’s wholesome and comforting, but vibrant too. I willingly accept this hug from someone else’s granny. I put a big star beside her name.

3 Planet G. Marta and her wife, chef Gemma, who have a green ethos, serve up plant-based food from their canary yellow van. They’re so passionate about their grub, with Gemma as chef, and we sample their hearty ‘haggis’, neep and tatties burger, served with coaster-sized smashed potatoes and an egg-free version of Hollandaise sauce. There’s also a separate dish of truffle gnocchi, with three types of mushroom. I wouldn’t say vegan food is usually my first choice, but this is banging, as the youth say.

4 Cala Cala. This sister and brother team offer authentic arancini, including a crunchy-coated volcano-shaped version that’s inspired by Mount Etna. Apparently, the name of their business means ‘moreish’ and these are, indeed.

5 Lazeez. You’ll usually find this business parked up on Little King Street beside St James Quarter. Among other things, we try the habibi box, which features sesame-seed-studded chickpea falafel, pickled turnip and a very silky hummus.

6 Chock Shop. Brownies, except round. The tiramisu version, topped with mascarpone icing and Belgian chocolate coffee beans is a goodie.

7 The Crumbleologist - aka Scotland’s first crumble bar. This wonder duo – think Penn & Teller, except with dessert instead of tigers – make ordering a theatrical and fun experience. They serve gluten and alcohol-free takes on crumble, served with their own dairy-free custard. You can have the standard apple version, or other twists including the cherry Amaretto (very good) and pineapple coconut rum, and these offerings can be pimped up with bruleed custard, marshmallows and every sort of sprinkle.

8 Ting Thai. Almost everyone in the Capital knows their well-established restaurants, just up on Teviot Place and on Lothian Road, and they recently added a new gaff on Glasgow’s Byres Road. We try their staple chicken pad Thai, and a massaman curry.

After stuffing our faces, the verdict is unanimous. There were two contestants who brought passion, enthusiasm and big flavours.

As we couldn’t choose between them, joint champion goes to Knights Kitchen and Planet G, who also won the People’s Choice Award (with Lazeez coming second, and The Crumbleologist third) and The Crumbleologist is our runner up.

When Richard announces the winners, there are tears, hugs, and loud ‘whoops’ from the crowd.