Tech jobs can offer impressive salaries.placeholder image
Tech jobs can offer impressive salaries. | Canva/Getty Images

Best Paid Tech Jobs 2025: Here are the 10 tech industry roles with the biggest salaries - from CIO to DevOps Manager

By David Hepburn

Writer-at-large

Published 24th Jul 2025, 15:19 BST

These are the tech workers who take home most at the end of the month

New research has revealed the highest-paid roles within the UK's tech sector, with the top job earning an average base salary of £123,712.

The study by IT training provider tecnovy analysed salary data from Robert Half, Indeed, and Glassdoor to determine the highest and lowest-paying roles across the technology sector in the UK.

Here are the top 10.

Chief Information Officers (CIOs), who oversee a business's information technology strategy and operations, are the highest-paid technology professionals in the UK, earning an average base salary of £123,712.

1. Chief Information Officer (CIO) - £123,712

Chief Information Officers (CIOs), who oversee a business's information technology strategy and operations, are the highest-paid technology professionals in the UK, earning an average base salary of £123,712. | Canva/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Chief Information Security Officers (CISOs) rank second on the list with an average salary of £122,079 - high compensation that is reflective of the role's importance within the cybersecurity space as threats increase.

2. Chief Information Security Officers (CISOs) - £122,079

Chief Information Security Officers (CISOs) rank second on the list with an average salary of £122,079 - high compensation that is reflective of the role's importance within the cybersecurity space as threats increase. | Canva/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Chief Architects claim the third position with an average salary of £116,061. This role involves overseeing the structure and evolution of a company's technology systems to ensure that they align with the long-term goals.

3. Chief Architects - £116,061

Chief Architects claim the third position with an average salary of £116,061. This role involves overseeing the structure and evolution of a company's technology systems to ensure that they align with the long-term goals. | Canva/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Chief Technology Officers rank fourth with an average salary of £104,321, who concentrate more on technical innovation and product development than the CIO's broader operational focus.

4. Chief Technology Officers - £104,321

Chief Technology Officers rank fourth with an average salary of £104,321, who concentrate more on technical innovation and product development than the CIO's broader operational focus. | Canva/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:TechMoney
Dare to be Honest
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice