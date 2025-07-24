New research has revealed the highest-paid roles within the UK's tech sector, with the top job earning an average base salary of £123,712.
1. Chief Information Officer (CIO) - £123,712
Chief Information Officers (CIOs), who oversee a business's information technology strategy and operations, are the highest-paid technology professionals in the UK, earning an average base salary of £123,712. | Canva/Getty Images
2. Chief Information Security Officers (CISOs) - £122,079
Chief Information Security Officers (CISOs) rank second on the list with an average salary of £122,079 - high compensation that is reflective of the role's importance within the cybersecurity space as threats increase. | Canva/Getty Images
3. Chief Architects - £116,061
Chief Architects claim the third position with an average salary of £116,061. This role involves overseeing the structure and evolution of a company's technology systems to ensure that they align with the long-term goals. | Canva/Getty Images
4. Chief Technology Officers - £104,321
Chief Technology Officers rank fourth with an average salary of £104,321, who concentrate more on technical innovation and product development than the CIO's broader operational focus. | Canva/Getty Images