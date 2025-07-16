For the eigth year in a row Match of the Day host Gary Lineker has topped the list of the BBC’s best-paid stars - with earnings of £1.35million.

But it will be the last time the former professional footballer will appear on the list, as he has now left the BBC following a string of controversies.

He was paid more than double the salary of second placed DJ Zoe Ball, who left her BBC Radio 2 three quarters of the way through the financial year before returning to present a Saturday show in May.

Of the 20 highest earners 13 are men and seven women, while 11 were involved in news and political coverage.

It should be noted that the list doesn't tell the whole story, as the BBC doesn't need to make public the salaries of those paid through independent production companies ot through its BBC Studios commercial arm.

It means the likes of comedian Michael McIntyre , The One Show's Alex Jones, music presenter Jools Holland, Pointless host Alexander Armstrong, and stars of shows including Eastenders and Doctor Who are not included - despite being probable high earners.

The figures we are using are the salary brackets the BBC employees fall into, spanning £4,999 of earnings.

Here are the 15 stars that took home the most in 2024/25.

1 . Gary Lineker Sports prenter and former English footballer Gary Lineker remains the BBC's top earner by quite some distance. He took home over £1,350,000 in 2024/25 for hosting the likes of Match Of The Day, BBC Sports Personality Of The Year, and FA Cup coverage. He earned the same amount in the previous three years. This will be the last year he wall appear on the list, having 'stepped back' from presenting for the BBC. | Getty Images for Premier League Photo Sales

2 . Zoe Ball BBC Radio 2 breakfast show host Zoe Ball is the corporation's highest paid female star with a salary of £515,000 - £519,999 -despite leaving the corporation half way through the year. Last year, she was paid £950,000-£954,999. | Getty Images Photo Sales

3 . Alan Shearer Alan Shearer was paid £440,000 - £444,999 for football punditry on Match of the Day. That's up from £380,000 - £384,999 last year. | Getty Images Photo Sales