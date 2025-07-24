Innovative First Bus AI timetables help service reliability hit new heights in Glasgow following £3 million investment in improving services

Glasgow’s biggest bus operator sees 13.5% improvement in on-time performance across its network

Sign up to our Scotsman Money newsletter, covering all you need to know to help manage your money. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A £3 million investment by First Bus in Glasgow has led to a significant 13.5% average increase in on-time performance across its services.

The investment was made in bus and driver resource to implement new timetables created by AI-driven software, which works to account for issues on the route, ultimately aiming to increase the reliability of its services and create an improved experience for customers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The introduction of AI-driven software to create more accurate and reliable timetables has been a cornerstone of this improvement, with the new approach accounting for real-life conditions such as road congestion and ongoing roadworks.

First Bus

Following the introduction of the latest timetabling in June, the operator has achieved a 13.5% improvement this year across over 60 routes in Greater Glasgow and Lanarkshire. Some services have seen notable increases, including the East Kilbride to Clydebank service 6 with 23.1% increase in reliability, service X11 from Buchanan Bus Station with 25.9%, service 4 with 27.5% and service 4a which achieved the most impressive boost of 32.8%.

By achieving an increase in reliability of service, First Bus hopes to encourage more people to use the bus and embrace sustainable travel. First Bus as a business is committed to achieving a fully zero-emission bus fleet by 2035 and wants to offer Glasgow commuters the opportunity to choose a greener way to travel, that will also get them where they need to go on time

While the investment has proved to be effective, it underscores a broader issue facing public transport in Glasgow. The £3 million spent to combat congestion is money that could have been used to expand the network, introduce new routes, or reduce fares for customers. This highlights the urgent need for more comprehensive bus priority measures within the city to ensure that resources can be directed towards further enhancing the public transport system rather than merely maintaining it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Duncan Cameron, Managing Director of First Bus Scotland, commented: “The results speak for themselves. Our buses are now more reliable and timely, providing our customers with a service they can depend on. We’re proud to say that these changes mark a significant improvement in our Glasgow services, something we will continue to build on as we look to embrace more modern technology.

“Our aim is always to improve our services and provide the best possible experience for our passengers. It is vital more people start to consider bus as an attractive, sustainable travel option and we hope these results go some way to achieving that. However, the lack of sufficient bus priority measures forces us to allocate significant funds just to maintain reliability amidst increasing congestion.

“With better support from city infrastructure, we could invest more in expanding our network or lowering fares, making bus travel even more accessible and affordable.”