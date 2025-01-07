Best Paid Jobs 2025: Here are the 10 tech jobs with the highest average salary in the UK

The Scottish technological sector is one of the fastest growing industries in the country, with cutting-edge companies working across the likes of cyber security, data, fintech, games, business services, software and space.

It means that there are plenty of jobs on offer - and the good news is that they are among the best paid.

A new study conducted by tech experts PCInternational has used the UK’s National Careers Service to determine which jobs in the tech sector offer the highest financial reward.

Jonathan Perumal, CTO fficer of PCInternational, said: “The tech industry is booming currently and has been for the past few years. The average UK salary, according to the Office of National Statistics, is currently around £37,430 for full-time workers, but with many of these tech jobs, employees can easily exceed this amount.

“Over the past decade, the government has made significant efforts to encourage more women to pursue careers in tech and STEM fields, which have historically been male-dominated. By early 2024, these initiatives appeared to be making an impact, with the percentage of women in the tech sector rising to 26 per cent, up from 19 per cent in 2019. Programs like the Home Office's Digital Data & Technology Women in Tech initiative have played a key role in driving this progress, aiming to attract more women into the industry.

"The high salaries in tech reflect both the demand for skilled professionals and the rapid pace of technological innovation driving the economy. For those considering a career in tech, now is an excellent time to gain the necessary skills and apply yourself to the sector."

Here are the best paid jobs in the tech sector and the average salary they pay.

1 . Solutions architect The study reveals that the solutions architect role is the highest earning, both making around £72,600 per year. According to Indeed, London has the highest average wage for a solutions architect (£80,445 on average), with Leeds coming in second (£75,898).

2 . Back-end developer The second highest-paying is the back-end developer role, which earns £56,600 on average. Many different kinds of developers rank highly on this list, but those that deal with the sites of non-user-facing sectors are best paid. While London is also the highest payer (£72,652) for the role, Cambridge (£60,620) and Southampton (£58,856) are second and third.

3 . Data engineer Ranking as the third highest is data engineer, with an average earning of £55,100. According to Indeed, outside of London, the best-paying locations for the role are Cambridge (£62,719), Newcastle (£56,160), and Manchester (£53,376).

4 . Full stack developer In fourth place is a full stack developer whose average wage stands at £53,100. Similar to a back-end developer, London is the highest paying area with Cambridge following suit, but Reading is the third-highest paying area with an average wage of £55,113 presently.