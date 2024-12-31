'Special ops' Scottish tech firm unveils top hire and growth plans for 2025

“Our overall aim is to be one of the next big success stories in Scottish tech” – Darren Auld, co-founder and chief executive

Human resources and workplace culture stalwart Lisa Thomson has joined ClearSky Logic as the Scottish “special ops” tech outfit looks to ramp up its headcount in 2025.

The software delivery specialist doubled its workforce during 2024 and plans to continue scaling up its team in the new year to match a rapidly growing client base. The firm, which has offices in Edinburgh and Glasgow, is on track to generate revenues in excess of £5 million for the past year. It also plans to open a London hub in the coming months as it expands its business across the UK.

Thomson, who has joined Edinburgh-headquartered ClearSky Logic as chief people officer, founded Purpose HR in 2014, advising companies across the technology and biotech sectors on a range of HR-related matters, before the business was acquired by accountancy and business advisory group AAB in 2021. Thomson is a board member at Entrepreneurial Scotland, an non-executive director with Firstport, an ambassador at Women’s Enterprise Scotland and a mentor at tech incubator CodeBase.

Darren Auld, ClearSky Logic’s chief executive and co-founder, said: “Lisa is at the very top of her field, has an outstanding track record combined with a deep understanding of the tech and entrepreneurial scene, and we couldn’t be happier to get her on board. Our overall aim is to be one of the next big success stories in Scottish tech, and we know Lisa will be an integral part of our next phase of growth.”

Thomson said: “Darren and the team are building a unique model, characterised by ‘squads’ of ‘special ops’ software delivery teams, supporting a really exciting group of customers who engage ClearSky for big-ticket IT projects and assignments. As well as being dynamic, they are a great bunch of people focused on scaling an incredible culture and team and I can’t wait to get started.”