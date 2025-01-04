Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

SNP ministers have held talks with the company building the first commercial space station over plans for a “Scottish lab in space”.

The proposals are believed to be at an early stage of discussion but Scottish Government ministers have spoken to Axion Space about the possibility of Scottish industries being able to use a laboratory in space.

The proposed Axiom space station | Axiom Space

Axiom Space, based in Houston, Texas, is building the first commercial space station and will be able to connect its modules to the International Space Station.

Plans for the Axiom station, the first section of which is due to be launched in 2026, will host people, research and manufacturing, which the company believes will lead to the development of a host of industries using techniques that are only available in microgravity.

The station will also service the rapidly expanding infrastructure and solutions operating in space and provide an accessible platform for private companies and governments to continue research and development of breakthrough innovations.

The Scottish Government hopes Scotland’s growing innovation and tech sectors could take advantage of the opportunities on the station.

SNP business minister, Richard Lochhead, has met with Axiom’s director of corporate business and partnerships, Jonathan Marrs, and strategic adviser Nicholas Russell, and discussed “potential opportunities for Scotland from space infrastructure”.

Mr Lochhead added: “I’m aware of all the debate regarding the potential for low earth orbit laboratories with micro-gravity for pharma, semi-conductors and a range of research areas in the future.

SNP minister Richard Lochhead (Picture: contributed)

“Access to space infrastructure will be crucial and here in Scotland we need to think seriously about our role and the opportunities given our track of always being at the forefront of research and science.”

The minister said he was looking at the prospect of “a Scottish lab in space”, acknowledging it was “an exciting time” for Scotland’s tech and innovation industries.

He added: “I’ve even met Axiom, the space company who are building the first commercial international space station.

“We’re speaking about having a lab in space and what that will mean for Scotland.

“If countries are queuing up to have a lab in space, we have to ask ourselves in Scotland, what’s our role in that? Do we want to be a leader or a follower and is there an appetite for that in the life sciences community in Scotland.”

Space sector entrepreneur Daniel Smith takes up the newest position in the Scottish Government’s international business network. | Canva / Scotsman

Daniel Smith, founding director of Space Scotland and Scotland’s trade envoy for space, said: “Scotland’s space sector is growing at pace, and yet its contributions to the global space economy remain relatively unknown outside of the space industry.

“From Scotland’s role in missions that include the James Webb Space Telescope, the Europe-leading number of small satellites built in the country and developing launch sites, to the many Scottish companies applying satellite data to address all manner of Earth’s challenges and our leadership by example on space sustainability, Scotland’s space ambitions are high and steeped in heritage.