Scotland will take on England, Netherlands and Belgium in the first ever UEFA Women’s Nation’s League. Here’s when each game will take place.

Scotland will take part in the first UEFA Women's Nation's League later this year. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

The two home nations have not met since the 2019 World Cup in a game which saw England narrowly edge out Scotland 2-1 thanks to goals from Nikita Parris and Ellen White but Scotland will head into the inaugural Women’s Nation’s League with renewed hope they can spring a result after impressive back to back wins over Australia and Costa Rica during the Easter international break.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alongside the auld enemy, the Scottish Women’s national team will face clashes against 2017 European Champions Netherlands, who they faced in a friendly game late last year, and Euro 2022 quarter finalists Belgium.

While Scotland have not formally confirmed which venues the games will be held at, it is widely expected that the national team’s games will take place at Hampden Park – and there is also hope Wembley could be the venue for the away match between the pair.

And with anticipation for the ties now in full flow, the Scottish FA have confirmed their full fixture list for the upcoming UEFA Nation’s League games.

Scotland UEFA Nation’s League Fixtures

Friday 22 September: England v Scotland

Tuesday 26 September: Scotland v Belgium

Friday 27 October: Netherlands v Scotland

Tuesday 31 October: Scotland v Netherlands

Friday, 1 December: Belgium v Scotland