Scotland will face Sarina Wiegman’s England Lionesses for the first time since the 2019 World Cup after being drawn against the Euro 2022 champions in the Nations League.

Scotland and England will face each other for the first time since the World Cup in 2019 (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

It will be the first time the sides have faced each other since the 2019 World Cup where goals from Nikita Parris and Ellen White handed England a 2-1 win despite a late Claire Emslie goal at the Allianz Riviera in Nice.

Placed into Group A1 of the competition, Scotland have been handed a tough draw that will also see them face off against Netherlands and Belgium as well as the Lionesses. The game also means both the men’s and women’s teams will face their rivals in their 150th year, with Hampden Park already sold out for the men’s friendly in September.

Beginning in late September, the Women’s National League is the first of its kind and will work in a similar fashion to the men’s competition meaning elements of the Nations League will impact qualifying for other major tournaments such as the Olympics and the European Championship.

The competition will run until December before it expands into a knockout still stage that will consist of two single-leg semi-finals, a third place playoff and an overall final.