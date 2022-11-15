News you can trust since 1817
Where can I catch a Cullen Skink? Here are 13 weird requests made by tourists staying in Scottish Travelodges in 2022

This year, hotel chain Travelodge has experienced a stampede of customers checking into its hotels across all corners of Scotland, following the lifting of Covid-19 restrictions.

By David Hepburn
6 hours ago
Updated 15th Nov 2022, 9:46am
 Comment

The flurry of tourists has also resulted in hotel teams receiving an influx of ‘interesting’ requests and questions from their customers during their stay – from place names and local dishes, to customs and traditions.

But some of the requests have left staff scratching their heads, with others impossible to help with, such as a query on where one could feed wild haggis.

Shakila Ahmed, from Travelodge, said: “Following a very difficult two years, holidaymakers have taken full advantage this year to enjoy everything they have missed during the pandemic and this includes holidays and business trips. We have experienced a significant increase in bookings across our 41 Travelodge hotels in Scotland this year including our 10 hotels in Edinburgh. Also with more Britons holidaying on British shores than ever before our hotel teams in Scotland have also received a high volume of interesting requests and questions especially around Scottish attractions, locations, local dishes, customs and traditions. Where possible, our hotel teams will go above and beyond to help customers as they relish a good challenge. However, there are some requests beyond their control such as getting ordained to officiate a wedding at Stirling Castle, catching a Cullen Skink, organising for a family to feed the wild haggis and arranging a visit from the Loch Ness Monster.”

Here are 13 of the most hilarious and strange requests made this year across Scotland.

1. A Cullen Skink hunt

A guest at the Aberdeen Airport Travelodge came up with the query "Where can I catch a Cullen Skink?", presumably confusing the tasty thick soup with a beastie of some kind.

Photo: Canva/Getty Images

2. Beam me up

Staff at the Edinburgh Central Travelodge were baffled when asked: "What is the best time to spot a UFO in Bonnybridge?" It's maybe not as ridiculous a query as it sounds - the area around Bonnybridge is a hotspot for unexplained lights in the sky, although they are unlikely to conform to a strict timetable.

Photo: Canva/Getty Images

3. A mountainous task

When it comes to unreasonable requests, "can you arrange a champagne picnic at the summit at Ben Nevis as I would like to propose to my girlfriend when we get there?" is hard to beat. One guest at the Fort Willaim Travelodge apparently thought a member of staff would be delighted to scale the UK's tallest peak to spread a tartan blanket.

Photo: Canva/Getty Images

4. Talk to the animals

A tourist who presumably needed Dr Dolittle instead of a hotel employee at the Helensburgh Travelodge, made the tricky request: "Can you arrange for us to swim with the dolphins at 2.30 this afternoon? It is an anniversary present for my husband."

Photo: Canva/Getty Images

